Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD

The Green Dragon CBD

Take Flight, Soar Higher!
All categoriesVapingCannabisConcentratesEdiblesDelta-8 THC

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

19 products
Product image for Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Rainbow Belts (Indica) - 2g
Resin
Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Rainbow Belts (Indica) - 2g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Dazed8 - HHC | HHC-O Live Resin Diamond Grandabz - Skywalker OG (Indica) - 8g
Resin
Dazed8 - HHC | HHC-O Live Resin Diamond Grandabz - Skywalker OG (Indica) - 8g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Dazed8 - HHC | HHC-O Live Resin GranDabz - Edenz Applez (Indica) - 8g
Resin
Dazed8 - HHC | HHC-O Live Resin GranDabz - Edenz Applez (Indica) - 8g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Purlyf – Smacked THCa | THC-P Dabs – Incredible Hulk (Sativa) 3g
Wax
Purlyf – Smacked THCa | THC-P Dabs – Incredible Hulk (Sativa) 3g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Chem Trails (Sativa) - 2g
Resin
Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Chem Trails (Sativa) - 2g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Garlic Cookies (Hybrid) - 2g
Resin
Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Garlic Cookies (Hybrid) - 2g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Kryptochronic (Sativa) - 2g
Resin
Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Kryptochronic (Sativa) - 2g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Hemp Living - THCa Diamond Sauce - Fuzzy Melon (Indica) 2g
Wax
Hemp Living - THCa Diamond Sauce - Fuzzy Melon (Indica) 2g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Binoid - THCa Diamonds - Nitro Express (Sativa) 2500mg
Wax
Binoid - THCa Diamonds - Nitro Express (Sativa) 2500mg
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Binoid - THCa Diamonds - Magic Purp (Indica) 2500mg
Wax
Binoid - THCa Diamonds - Magic Purp (Indica) 2500mg
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Binoid - THCa Diamonds - Sundae Driver (Hybrid) 2500mg
Wax
Binoid - THCa Diamonds - Sundae Driver (Hybrid) 2500mg
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Purlyf – Smacked THCa | THC-P Dabs – Gusher (Hybrid) 3g
Wax
Purlyf – Smacked THCa | THC-P Dabs – Gusher (Hybrid) 3g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Purlyf – Smacked THCa | THC-P Dabs – LA Confidential (Indica) 3g
Wax
Purlyf – Smacked THCa | THC-P Dabs – LA Confidential (Indica) 3g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Hemp Living - THCa Diamonds - 1g
Shatter
Hemp Living - THCa Diamonds - 1g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Top Shelf Hemp Co - THCA Diamond Sauce - Lemon Skunk (Sativa) 2g
Wax
Top Shelf Hemp Co - THCA Diamond Sauce - Lemon Skunk (Sativa) 2g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Top Shelf Hemp Co - THCA Diamond Sauce - Grape Runtz (Hybrid) 2g
Wax
Top Shelf Hemp Co - THCA Diamond Sauce - Grape Runtz (Hybrid) 2g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Hemp Living - THCa Diamond Sauce - Apple Fritter (Hybrid) 2g
Wax
Hemp Living - THCa Diamond Sauce - Apple Fritter (Hybrid) 2g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Hemp Living - THCa Diamond Sauce - Strawberry Guava (Hybrid) 2g
Wax
Hemp Living - THCa Diamond Sauce - Strawberry Guava (Hybrid) 2g
by The Green Dragon CBD
Product image for Top Shelf Hemp Co - THCA Diamond Sauce - Forbidden Fruit (Indica) 2g
Wax
Top Shelf Hemp Co - THCA Diamond Sauce - Forbidden Fruit (Indica) 2g
by The Green Dragon CBD