The Green Dragon CBD
Take Flight, Soar Higher!
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax19 products
Resin
Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Rainbow Belts (Indica) - 2gby The Green Dragon CBD
Resin
Dazed8 - HHC | HHC-O Live Resin Diamond Grandabz - Skywalker OG (Indica) - 8gby The Green Dragon CBD
Resin
Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Chem Trails (Sativa) - 2gby The Green Dragon CBD
Resin
Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Garlic Cookies (Hybrid) - 2gby The Green Dragon CBD
Resin
Hemp Living - THCa | THC-P Live Resin - Maxx Diamond Sauce - Kryptochronic (Sativa) - 2gby The Green Dragon CBD