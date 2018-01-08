Top Shelf Terp
OG, Original Gangstar. This is the Kush you get if you are a Real G. Let there be no doubt this one will make you feel like shooting guns off and throwing Benjamins out the window of your Lambo as you’re cruising down the highway.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
