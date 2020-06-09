BLUE DREAM – AIN’T NO MOUNTAIN HIGH

Blue Dream crosses Blueberry Indica with Haze (sativa) to create a sativa-dominant hybrid. Popular for daytime use, Blue Dream delivers a calming, creative euphoria but without a sedative effect.



FRAGRANCE: Sweet, berry, earth



EFFECT: Euphoric, cerebral, energizing, the most popular strain for elevating one’s mood



Although the list of health-beneficial components of Cannabis is quite extensive, for decades its name was primarily associated to the psychotropic effects of the THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol. However in recent years, another Cannabis active ingredient took over the spotlight completely: Cannabidiol, or the CBD.



Numerous scientific researches that shared a light upon compelling therapeutic properties of CBD brought about the demand to create Cannabis Strains rich in CBD and low levels, or completely lacking the THC component. Thus a premium natural source of health was created, and the one that would not get you all hooped up along the way.