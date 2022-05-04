Drive-thru dispensaries in Tucson, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 44
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can order weed online at Leafly.com for pickup in-store at a local Tucson dispensary.
The only place to legally buy recreational weed in Tucson is at a licensed recreational dispensary.
The easiest way to get cannabis is to order from a weed delivery service in Tucson.
The only place to legally buy medical marijuana in Tucson is at a medical marijuana dispensary.
No, a medical marijuana card is not required to buy medical marijuana in Tucson since adult-use has been legalized.
Yes, most dispensaries in Tucson allow you to place an order online for in-store pickup the same day.