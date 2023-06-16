Find a weed dispensary in Antelope Valley near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes! Recreational weed is legal for adults over 21 in Antelope Valley, CA. Medical patients are also able to make purchases legally.
In Antelope Valley, CA, adults over 21 can purchase up to one ounce of cannabis flower.
In Antelope Valley, CA, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.
In Antelope Valley, CA, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.
In Antelope Valley, CA, an adult over 21 can carry up to one ounce (28.5 grams) at a time.