Find a weed dispensary in Antelope Valley near you

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Antelope Valley, CA? Yes! Recreational weed is legal for adults over 21 in Antelope Valley, CA. Medical patients are also able to make purchases legally.

How much weed can I buy in Antelope Valley, CA? In Antelope Valley, CA, adults over 21 can purchase up to one ounce of cannabis flower.

How much does weed typically cost in Antelope Valley, CA? In Antelope Valley, CA, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.

What do I need to bring to a recreational dispensary in Antelope Valley, CA? In Antelope Valley, CA, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.