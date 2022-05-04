Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Vista, CA? Yes, weed is legal in Vista, California for medical use and recreational use.

Are there any dispensaries in Vista, CA? Yes, there are 14 dispensaries in Vista, CA and the surrounding area.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to visit a dispensary in Vista, CA? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to visit a dispensary in Vista, CA since California has legalized recreational marijuana.