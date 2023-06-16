Find a weed dispensary near Coors Field
Frequently asked questions
Yes! Recreational weed is legal for adults over 21 near Coors Field. Medical patients are also able to make purchases legally.
Near Coors Field, CO, adults over 21 can purchase up to one ounce of cannabis flower.
Near Coors Field, CO, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.
Near Coors Field, CO, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.
Carrying cannabis products into Coors field is not allowed. If security catches you with a cannabis product, it can be confiscated or you can be removed from the park.