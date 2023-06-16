Find a weed dispensary near Coors Field

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Coors Field? Yes! Recreational weed is legal for adults over 21 near Coors Field. Medical patients are also able to make purchases legally.

How much weed can I buy near Coors Field? Near Coors Field, CO, adults over 21 can purchase up to one ounce of cannabis flower.

How much does weed typically cost near Coors Field? Near Coors Field, CO, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.

What do I need to bring to a recreational dispensary near Coors Field? Near Coors Field, CO, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.