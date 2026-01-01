Dispensaries with an ATM in Minnesota
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- MEDRISE Dispensaries Baxter33.8 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- RECLake Leaf Dispensary - Hinckley96.8 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Lake Leaf Dispensary absolutely blew me away with their professionalism, friendliness, and deep product knowledge. From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcomed and understood exactly what I was looking for. They took the time to explain everything and made sure I left with something that fit my needs perfectly. The product itself? Clean, smooth, and full of amazing flavor. You can tell they care about quality from start to finish. It was such a great experience that I ended up coming back a second time—and now I know this will definitely be my go-to local spot every week. Highly recommend!read full review
- RECFridley Dispensary132.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins152.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary1 dealPickup247.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron River134 dealsPickup292.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- Wonders of Nature202.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Amazing food and beverage options in a beautiful shop. Friendly helpful knowledgeable staff, they take the time to engage, educate and answer questions, shows they care so much about what they do they serve. Great products, variety, and prices. The Chippewa Valley is lucky to have such an outstanding store.read full review
- MEDEast River FarmsPickup in under 30 mins245.7 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am CT
- RECHigh Profile - Ironwood215.0 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
- RECHigher Love - Houghton (REC)Pickup292.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
There is Great friendly staff. The ginger hair girl at the check In counter is super friendly and cute. She is always welcoming you with a smile and got professionalism . It's an wonderful experience with trusted quality and knowledgeable staff. Go to higher love today find the cleanest cannabis grown organicallyread full review
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