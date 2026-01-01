Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Saint Charles, Missouri
Results 1-30 of 1806
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECGreen Releaf Weed Dispensary Troy8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins29.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Super clean, friendly, knowledgeable staff, above-and-beyond customer service, and they're super patient and kind. Only had a line one time that I've been there, but it moved quickly, and there is a steady stream of people coming and going. Staff were excellent helping me find the strains I wanted to get the effects I needed, as well as taking the time to explain all the details, like how to use each product, which terpenes did what, the process the different concentrates are made by, and really took the time with me to make sure I had the best possible products for my individual needs while keeping it all in my budget. This is my go-to store, and I'm really strong about supporting good businesses and good customer service, so I won't go anywhere else. They even keep your history and notes in their computers about prior purchases, preferences, and needs. Really on top of the game there. Having Happy Cloud right next door is icing on the cake- same company, same amazing service, and they will hook you up with all the supplies you need, from wraps to vapes to rigs. They also sell a lot of work from local artists and I prefer to support my community businesses anytime I can over faceless mega corps.read full review
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- MED & RECGOOD DAY FARM - St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)24 dealsPickup15.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id's. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I'm good to go. It's a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.read full review
- MEDMissouri Wild AlchemyPickup in under 30 mins15.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & RECFlora Farms Chippewa5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & RECProper Cannabis - Bridgeton3.3 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
This is my store period! Every since I first walked in the door 3 months ago I have had nothing but great experiences with the staff and the selection, the deals, loyalty program and the atmosphere. The staff really are top notch, friendly knowledgeable, I don't/ won't shop anywhere else, I am a proper cannabis customer for life.read full review
- MED & RECKind Goods - St Peters4.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED & RECHeya - Saint Ann6.6 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
So this was my first visit and it’s been on my short list for a long time…. When walking in I was greeted my a nice man and an extremely hot entry way. Once entering the store front it was cool and ac was definitely working. I was greeted by Cass, let me tell you Cass Knows Her Stuff!!! I Was Very Much Impressed With Her Knowledge & Understanding Of What And Why I Needed What I Came For. I’m Just Finishing Up With My Last Bag From My Zip, & Last Cart. That Flex Fuel Was My Favorite Purchase Overall For My First Visit & This Was Well Worth The Wait & Highly Suggest This Company (& Cass).read full review
- MED & RECTerrabis - Hazelwood7.1 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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