Dispensaries with parking on-site in Nevada
Results 1-30 of 80
All Dispensary results
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins198.7 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- RECSLV19 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins199.1 mi awayOpen 24 hours
- RECBliss - Stevensville6 dealsPickup200.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins223.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins233.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECCulture Cannabis Club - Porterville9 dealsPickup236.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup262.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECSoL Cannabis11 dealsDeliveryPickup185.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
10/10 experience every time I stop in. They have items priced appropriately for the value with much higher quality for said items than you'd find elsewhere... $10 for 1g of ORGANICALLY GROWN live resin dabs? $69 ounces? You can't beat it! Plus they're locally owned and operated, got to meet the owner Ed and he was super helpful! Won't shop anywhere else!read full review
- RECWallflower Cannabis House - Blue DiamondPickup202.6 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.