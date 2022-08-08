Maplewood, NJ dispensaries at a glance

As the birthplace of ultimate frisbee, it comes as no surprise that Maplewood, NJ has been a thriving community in the blossoming cannabis industry. Located just to the west of Newark, Maplewood is at the heart of New Jersey’s cannabis country. Since cannabis became legal in the state, Maplewood has enjoyed a wave of legal cannabis shops that have opened in the city. While there are many legal cannabis options within a 50-mile radius of Maplewood, none are more convenient than Maplewood’s own The Apothecarium - Maplewood. Alternatively, Maplewood’s neighboring city Union, NJ also has a recreational dispensary of its own, called Garden State Dispensary - Union. While there are other businesses in Maplewood that consider themselves cannabis stores, the only products offered contain CBD. When looking for a Maplewood dispensary, it is essential to recognize these locations do not have the proper licensing requirements to sell THC products.

Most popular dispensary in Maplewood, NJ

What to expect from Maplewood, NJ weed dispensaries

The Apothecarium - Maplewood is the only weed dispensary within the technical limits of Maplewood. Since recreational dispensaries opened across the state on April 21, 2022, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about how dispensaries near Maplewood work. That's why Leafly's dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate Maplewood’s unique dispensary landscape. Maplewood, NJ weed dispensary hours Maplewood weed dispensaries have to abide by strict hours of operation set by the Maplewood city council. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and are usually open on holidays and during special events. In Maplewood, recreational dispensary shopping hours may differ from individual store hours, as certain times during the week are reserved for medical patients shopping for prescription medical products. Recreational dispensary shopping hours are typically: Sunday-Wednesday 9am-8pm

Thursday-Saturday 9am-9pm Medical specific hours are as follows: Sunday-Wednesday 8am-9am, 8pm-9pm

Thursday-Saturday 8am-9am, 9pm-10pm You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Maplewood, NJ region dispensary at any time using Leafly.com. Items to bring to a weed dispensary in Maplewood To enter a weed dispensary in Maplewood, you must present a valid photo identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Maplewood dispensaries will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from outside New Jersey. However, this window expires after six months, and you won't be able to purchase marijuana from dispensaries in New Jersey any longer. New Jersey's medical marijuana cards are issued by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC). Estimated wait times for weed dispensaries in Maplewood When the first cannabis store opened its doors in the Maplewood area, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, lines have begun to lessen as locals take advantage of online ordering, weed delivery, and pick-up options. Still, if you’re visiting a dispensary in Maplewood, prepare to spend at least 15-20 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

What is the price of cannabis at Maplewood, NJ weed dispensaries

Maplewood, NJ cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods sold in the US, THC products sold at dispensaries in Maplewood, NJ are subject to certain cannabis taxes. Every state has unique laws regarding cannabis tax, and New Jersey is no different. In Maplewood, cannabis flower purchases are subject to a 6.625% state sales tax as well as a 0.3% social equity excise fee. Additionally, local governments like Maplewood are authorized to charge an additional 2% sales tax. Cannabis taxes are applied during the checkout process at Maplewood dispensaries or through an online ordering system such as Leafly. The only exception to this tax rule is for cardholding medical marijuana patients, which as of July 1, 2022, are exempt from cannabis taxes. Maplewood, NJ weed dispensaries are cash-only Like most cities with legal cannabis, Maplewood requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Maplewood cannabis shops are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Maplewood do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Where to safely consume cannabis in Maplewood, NJ

New Jersey has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Maplewood's cannabis consumption laws outlaw public consumption. There are only a few key locations where you are free to safely smoke and enjoy cannabis in Maplewood, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission

Inside a consumption lounge How to transport weed in New Jersey New Jersey state consumption laws apply to transportation within and around Maplewood city limits. To safely and legally transport cannabis in New Jersey, you must meet the following requirements: Cannabis can only be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

Individuals may not consume cannabis or be intoxicated by cannabis while driving In Maplewood, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal. Penalties for driving under the influence of cannabis start with 30 days of imprisonment and a fine of up to $400. The second offense comes with 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. A third offense carries up to 6 months in jail, driver's license revocation, and a fine of up to $1,000.

History of cannabis in Maplewood, NJ

Maplewood, NJ is a thriving community with a rich history. With many famous products including the sport of ultimate frisbee and ‘Seinfeld’ actor Jason Alexander, Maplewood is a small but notable community. The cannabis industry sprung its roots in Maplewood in May of 2021 when The Apothecarium - Maplewood opened its doors as a medical dispensary. It wasn’t until just under a year later on April 21, 2022, that cannabis became recreationally legal in NJ. In the time since, The Apothecarium - Maplewood has been selling legal recreational cannabis to residents of Maplewood and the surrounding suburbs.

Types of weed products available in Maplewood, NJ