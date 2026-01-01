Best weed dispensaries in Ellicottville, New York with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 3994
Sponsored Dispensaries
- INDIGENOUS
Allegheny Riverfront Panama Reds WholesalePickup8.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Baja Splash strain has a very fruity smell and taste. It has a nice easy draw. You ease into your high...it doesn't hit you in the head, lol. It's a very heady high. I was giggly at first then very chill. It's a nice choice for hanging out with friends. It also helped my chronic pain.read full review
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUS
7. Chronic Link - Salamanca1 dealPickup8.9 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
I don't think a lot of other reviewers are shopping at the same location? I've always had a pleasant experience when shopping and filling my tank at the Salamanca location. I've never purchased bad products nor have I ever been dissatisfied with any of the products I've purchased there. Ive been frequenting there fairly often for the cheap gas and cigarettes for about 2 years now and I've purchased several different strains and gummies as well. I've also never had any issues with their free pre rolls they give away with the 10 gallon+ fuel purchases, either. The employees have always been attentive, friendly and knowledgeable about the products whenever I've had questions. Prices are extremely competitive as well. I highly recommend stopping in if you're in the area. Maybe it's just me but I think they're well worth the trip. Just my 2 cents!read full review
- REC
10. Nectar Dispensary (Vandalia)1 dealPickup13.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUS
11. Top LeafPickup in under 30 mins16.5 mi awayPreorder until 6am ET
- INDIGENOUS
13. Chronic Link 3Pickup16.5 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- INDIGENOUS
21. Big Indian Smoke Lounge and Dispensary29.4 mi awayClosed until 8:30am ET
I was here tonight my 1st time,the woman who took care of me was literally amazing!! Such a sweet woman and wasn't pushy at all ,let me smell everything I wanted without seeiming like I'm being to much. She was happy to.do it . Even let me get grams of a few diff flowers I wanted to try. I will absolutely be back from here on! I found my new spot! The product is what I've been looking for! I don't gotta go.smoke every 10 min.cuz my.high is gone. The high lasts quit sometime! So so happy with this place! I'd give 20.stars if i.could! THANK YOU! SINCERELY, A VERYYYY HAPPY STONER MAMAread full review
- INDIGENOUS
26. High End Healing1 dealDeliveryPickup26.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.