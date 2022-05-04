Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Ardmore, OK? Yes. In 2018, medical marijuana was legalized in Ardmore, OK.

Are there any dispensaries in Ardmore, OK? Yes. There are 18 dispensaries in the Ardmore area.

How many medical marijuana dispensaries are in Ardmore, OK? There are 18 medical marijuana dispensaries in Ardmore, OK. All of the dispensaries in Norman are medical because recreational marijuana is still illegal in the state.

How do I get a medical marijuana card in Ardmore, OK? To get a medical marijuana card in Ardmore, OK you must first talk with your doctor to get a medical marijuana card recommendation. Once you have that, you apply for your card through the OMMA website. There is an application fee of $100 associated with the card, and some discounts (SoonerCare, Medicare) may be applicable to those who qualify.

Do I need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Ardmore, OK? You do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in Ardmore, OK. However, you do need a medical marijuana card.

Where can I smoke weed in Ardmore, OK? The only place you can smoke weed in Ardmore, OK is in a private residence out of public view.

Where can I buy medical marijuana in Ardmore, OK? The only legal place to buy medical marijuana in Ardmore, OK is at a medical marijuana dispensary. You can also buy from medical marijuana dispensaries in Ardmore by placing an order online with Leafly.com for pick-up in store.