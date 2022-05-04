Buy 4 Extracts get the 5th for $1

Buy 4 Extracts get the 5th for $1

Buy 4 Extracts get the 5th for $1

Culture Farms Dabs 2g for $20 or 4G for $35

Culture Farms Dabs 2g for $20 or 4G for $35

Culture Farms Dabs 2g for $20 or 4G for $35

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Portland, Oregon? Yes, weed is legal in Portland, Oregon for recreational and medical use.

What are the best dispensaries in Portland, Oregon? Leafly has you covered with our list of the best dispensaries in Portland, OR.

How many dispensaries are in Portland, Oregon? There are over 30 marijuana dispensaries in the Portland, Oregon metropolitan area.

How do you get a medical marijuana card in Portland, Oregon? To get a medical marijuana card in Portland, Oregon you must first apply through the Oregon Health Authority online portal. After that, a doctor visit and paperwork are required, in addition to a $200 fee.

What are Portland, Oregon’s marijuana laws? In Portland, Oregon, recreational marijuana is legal for adults age 21 and older. However, medical marijuana is legal for card-carrying patients age 18 or older. Patients under the age of 18 must have a legal authorization from a parent or a guardian.

Where do you get weed in Portland, OR? The only place to get weed is through a licensed marijuana dispensary.

Do you need a prescription to go to a dispensary in Portland, OR? A prescription is not required to go to a dispensary in Portland, Oregon. However, a medical marijuana doctor may provide strain and dosage recommendations based on your individual needs.

Can anyone go inside a dispensary in Portland, OR? Only adults age 21 or older with a valid form of identification can go inside Portland dispensaries. For medical marijuana dispensaries, patients at least 18 or older with a medical marijuana card can go inside Portland dispensaries.

Do Portland, OR dispensaries scan your ID? Yes, Portland dispensaries may choose to scan your ID manually or with a digital card reader.