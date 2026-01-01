Dispensaries with parking on-site in Bothell, Washington
Results 1-30 of 596
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- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup5.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins6.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Shoreline15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins6.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Chris helped me today and not only did he listen to all my rambling but he made my bad week better. A smile on his face. Answered all my questions and really gave a good vibe. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there and nothing has changed the staff is amazing big shout out to Chris for helping meread full review
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins7.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup7.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins8.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup8.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup8.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins9.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup10.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Burien15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
The staff at this shop are highly knowledgeable about the products and have consistently found the best solutions for my needs. They are friendly and helpful. I also really like that the owners of this shop take care of the employees with fair pay and benefits to the point that they will not accept tips/gratuity. I’m an excellent tipper and will always be until we can move to a system where people are paid directly by the employer, not the customer, for their work.read full review
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins22.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins23.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECMarley 420 - CovingtonPickup28.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I've been going to them before their new location and to the new location and not once did I have any issues with them everyone's awesome to talk to and anytime I felt like trying something different than a preroll they had something ready and so far nothing has disappointed me, can't say the same about other shops but this one is definitely a go to :)read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Coast CannabisPickup24.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
The "last chance" dispensary before you head out into the woods and lakes. Fan of this shop since its old location, and while the new location is smaller, the staff is just as knowledgeable and friendly! The owner is often in the shop and she is always happy and helpful too. Lots of selection/variety of products and great prices. Always a pleasant experience!read full review
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