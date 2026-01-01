Dispensaries with industry discounts in North Bend, Washington
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- MED & RECLucid - Auburn23.1 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Was a little hard to find my first time; look for the Lucid sign near some high voltage lines along Auburn Way, same parking lot as a coffee stand - it's a small shop with frosted windows towards the back of the complex. Staff were friendly and flower selection seems pretty good with both quality and budget options - ounce of Zoo Dawg I got from them looks great! Was not busy early evening on a Saturday - easy in and out, good online order experience. Definitely keeping them in mind next time I need to run errands near Kent/Auburn!read full review
- RECMr. O.G. - Seattle26.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECTheorem Cannabis - Kenmore28.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECHerbs House29.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup30.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup30.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins31.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins32.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins33.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins34.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins34.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup34.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins34.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins43.4 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
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