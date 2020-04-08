419 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 25
Show All 27
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$205
Deals
4/20 ALL MONTH 25% OFF
Valid 4/1/2020 – 5/1/2020
Visit https://lightshade.com/four-twenty/ or a store for details. REC only. It does NOT apply to all menu items.
While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply.
4/20 ALL MONTH 25% OFF
Valid 4/1/2020 – 5/1/2020
Visit https://lightshade.com/four-twenty/ or a store for details. REC only. It does NOT apply to all menu items.
While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply.
All Products
Dalae OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.941 g
In-store only
Summit Mandarin Sunset
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
Flo
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.47⅛ oz
In-store only
Rainmaker
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.47⅛ oz
In-store only
Summit 24K
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.47⅛ oz
In-store only
BB3
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Summit Chiesel
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.47⅛ oz
In-store only
Train 102 Hand Trim Shake Oz
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.361 oz
In-store only
Pakistan OG 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.88⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Tahoe 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.41⅛ oz
In-store only
Shift Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$21.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Kush
from Shift
___
THC
___
CBD
$21.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunshine Haze
from Shift
___
THC
___
CBD
$21.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Bubba Fett grams
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.941 g
In-store only
OG Bubba Glue
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.41⅛ oz
In-store only
Commerce City Kush Popcorn 7g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.83¼ oz
In-store only
Willie's Reserve Motor Breath
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.74⅛ oz
In-store only
Bubba Fett Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60.361 oz
In-store only
Space Ape
from Shift
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.24⅛ oz
In-store only
Bubba Fett
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.41⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$25.41⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison popcorn
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$23.83¼ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$60.361 oz
In-store only
GG # 4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$25.41⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack Popcorn
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$23.83¼ oz
In-store only
Green Crack Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$60.361 oz
In-store only
Lemon Skunk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$25.42⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Herijuana
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.42⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express Hand Trim Shake Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$60.361 oz
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$7.941 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Skunkberry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.42⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Head
from Shift
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.24⅛ oz
In-store only
White '99
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$25.41⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Dot Silver Label Ghost Tangie Haze FSE
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Next 1 GG # 4 X Sour Diesel Live Sugar 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.091 g
In-store only
Pyramid Rosin Pax Era Extract Pod 500mg
from PAX Labs Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$65½ g
In-store only
Next 1 Durban Poison x GG # 4 Live Sugar 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.091 g
In-store only
Shift Sauce Cart 500mg
from Shift Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.56½ g
In-store only
Next 1
from Next 1 White 99 x GG4 Live Sugar 1g
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.881 g
In-store only
12345 ... 11