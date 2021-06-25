Try these popular Canadian cannabis strains

Looking for some strains to celebrate this Canada Day? There are a variety of ways to include cannabis in your Canada Day celebrations. Whether it is lighting a joint, sipping on an infused beverage, or ingesting your favourite edible, the bounty that is Canadian cannabis has a little something for everyone.

To celebrate Canada Day, we curated some of the most popular cultivars proudly grown by Canadians coast-to-coast.

Pink Kush

Pink Kush. (Leafly)

In case you haven’t heard, we kind of love our Pink Kush in Canada. Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. This strain is beloved across Canada for its strong aromas, colourful flowers, and high THC potential.

Pink Kush is grown by a number of producers around the country and is a go-to for budget-conscious consumers looking for an economic heavy hitter.

Terpenes: beta-caryophyllene, bisabolol, humulene, limonene, myrcene

Shishkaberry

Also spelled “Shiskaberry,” this cultivar is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a little sweet and spicy. Mixing black pepper with sweet fruits, this strain has a distinct full-bodied flavour and aroma. The dense buds are typically dark and sticky with high THC potency potential and a stunning purple hue.

Terpenes: alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, humulene, limonene, myrcene

Jean Guy

Fans of this heavy hitter rave about its frosty green buds, citrus smell, and lingering lemon-pine aftertaste. (Leafly reader photo: Marcus24OT)

Jean Guy is a Canadian hybrid with Dutch roots known for its cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavour, and the frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes.

Jean Guy was popular in the unregulated market, as well as with medical patients, and continues to be a strong player in the legal market.

Terpenes: alpha-pinene, limonene, myrcene, terpinolene, beta-caryophyllene

Garlic Cookies/ GMO Cookies

Garlic Cookies, also referred to as GMO Cookies, is an indica-dominant hybrid from crossing Girl Scout Cookies and ChemDawg. As a descendant of Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect loud flavours from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds.

Terpenes: alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, terpinolene

Black Cherry Punch

Black Cherry Punch

Black Cherry Punch is a high-potency heavy hitter, known among cannabis patients for its full body effects. Descending from a dessert strain, you can expect a loud flavour profile full of sweet cherry flavours and floral undertones. Black Cherry Punch is available from cultivators coast-to-coast in dried flower and a variety of concentrates.

Terpenes: beta-pinene, caryophyllene, limonene, linalool, myrcene

Wappa

Wappa is an indica-leaning hybrid with smooth, relaxing effects and a universally appealing flavour profile. This strain has a delicious scent of sweet fruit with a hint of diesel and the flavour to match.

Terpenes: alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, humulene, myrcene

Headband

Headband, a cross of Sour Diesel and OG Kush. (David Downs/Leafly)

Born in California but raised in BC, Headband is a sought-after hybrid of OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Its smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavours of lemon and diesel. The strain got its name from the cerebral effects that consumers describe as a crown or headband.

Terpenes: alpha-pinene, beta-pinene, humulene, myrcene, ocimene

Death Bubba

Death Bubba is an indica strain made by crossing Death Star with Bubba Kush. It tastes sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate while the aroma is stinky and skunky. Growers say this strain has beautiful purple hues with trichomes and terpenes abound. This cultivar is also called Bubba and D. Bubba in Canada due to confusing marketing regulations.

Terpenes: bisabolol, caryophyllene, humulene, limonene, myrcene

Island Sweet Skunk

Island Sweet Skunk

This heady skunk just might be a Canadian original, grown for decades on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa-dominant hybrid made by crossing Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Skunk #1. Sour diesel notes intermix with tropical orange and grapefruit to create a composition of flavours that no doubt helped bring this strain fame.

Terpenes: beta-caryophyllene, myrcene, terpinolene

Ashley Keenan Ashley Keenan is a contributing author and editor at Leafly Canada. Ashley is also a freelance journalist, consultant, and patient advocate in the cannabis industry. She uses science and storytelling to normalize cannabis and chronic illness, both at work and on her personal blog, Ask CannaQueen. Since 2018, Ashley has served the cannabis industry by covering cannabis industry news, advocating for medical cannabis & the patient perspective, and creating lifestyle content that matters. Her bylines include Leafly, The GrowthOp, StratCann, The Her(B) Life, Vancouver Sun, Ottawa Citizen, National Post and more. View Ashley Keenan's articles