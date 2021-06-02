Star signs and cannabis strains: June 2021 horoscopes

Summer is here, Stargazers! The long, cold nights of winter are drifting further into the rearview mirror, and the night skies have a lot to offer in this glorious month of June and Gemini season.

Things kick off with Venus entering into Cancer on June 2. Mars enters Leo on June 11 for a hefty dose of charisma and energy (especially for you Fire signs). The real MVP of the month though is, of course, the Summer solstice on June 20. As with starting any new season, this is the perfect time to evaluate the material objects you’ve accumulated in the last year (or maybe just the stuff you treated yourself to during Taurus season). Welcome in the summer by exuding warmth and sunshine whenever you can, to whomever may need it.

Go straight to my sign Gemini

Cancer

Leo

Virgo

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarius

Pisces

Aries

Taurus

Your June Horoscope

Gemini

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy Birthday, Gemini! June is a glorious month for you and the stars are aligning just right! On June 2, Venus enters into reserved Cancer. This celestial pairing is great for bringing out the sage listener in everyone. Maybe a friend has been offering some advice you’ve been shutting out. Give them a chance to explain. You never know where that road might take you.

On June 10 there is a new moon solar eclipse in Gemini. This is a rejuvenating, fun period of the month. Host a gathering, or be willing to say “yes” to some social functions that you’d normally skip out on. On June 22, your ruler — Mercury — goes direct again (in Gemini) which will be a welcome reprieve for almost every stargazer out there. Finally, there is a full moon in Capricorn on June 24. This should turn up your attention to detail to an 11.

June strain: Happy Gemini season, Twins! If you don’t plan on leaving home for this auspicious month, you can still conjure up a beach vacation with a strain like Tropicana Cookies. This sativa offers a fruity scent profile and a balanced mix of cerebral effects with a soft, body buzz. Users report this is a great, everyday strain.

Cancer

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy Summer solstice, Cancer! The middle of the month is shaping up nicely, but first, you gotta power through the first two weeks. On June 2, Venus enters your sign. This pairing can be an emotional one for a private crab like yourself. Don’t be afraid to step back from the social world and give yourself a break.

On June 10, there is a new moon solar eclipse in Gemini. Given that your ruler is the moon, this will be a period of bloom for you, Crab. Take up a new hobby or skill. Change your name and move to a new city. Just kidding (kind of). On a serious note, this really is a wonderful time to invest in your future self.

On June 22 Mercury finally corrects course and goes direct in Gemini. Breathe that sigh of relief you’ve been holding in! Things are starting to look up. There is a full moon in Capricorn on June 24. This is a perfect time to put a neat little bow on the month and bury it in the backyard. Start fresh with bright, warm days ahead!

June strain: There is no shame in taking time for yourself, Crabs. Pack a bowl of Ghost Train Haze and turn off that phone full of unanswered, unimportant messages! This Sativa strain is 17 percent THC and is great for addressing the minor aches and pains of life, but users with anxiety should probably steer clear of this strain. Users report low doses help them stay focused, while heavier hits produce deep, cerebral haze.

Leo

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy June, Lions! As a sign ruled by the sun, June couldn’t get any brighter for you! On June 2 Venus enters into Cancer. The combination of private Cancer with open, emotional Venus often brings out the sage listener in everyone. Be a good friend and listen to your bestie tell you about their 15th break-up of the month. Even if it hurts in the month, your friend will be sure to return the favor down the line.

On June 10 there is a new moon solar eclipse in Gemini. You’ll be feeling extra cool and creative during the second week of the month. On June 11, Mars enters into your sign for a truly hot pairing. Love and lust will be virtually indistinguishable at this time, remember that.

On June 20 Jupiter goes retrograde in Pisces and on June 22 Mercury goes direct in Gemini. PHEW! Buckle up because this shift is going to have some pluses and minuses for you. The month rounds out with a full moon in Capricorn on June 24. Bask in that beautiful nighttime sky. It’s going to be a hot, wonderful month.

June strain: Lions, no one loves summer like you do. And what says summer more than a nice, big bowl of Ice Cream? This hybrid strain is potent and offers a heavy vanilla and pine aroma. Users report this buzz is very balancing with some nice floaty effects.

Virgo

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

It’s finally June, Virgo. Prepare to have a Hot Stargazer Summer. The month kicks off with Venus entering Cancer on June 2. This pairing of reserved Cancer in super-sensitive Venus tends to bring out the good listener in every zodiac. So, when your parent calls to tell you about the latest, deeply unexciting neighborhood drama … be that good listener. It may be tough in the moment, but people really do appreciate your warm ear.

On June 10 there is a new moon solar eclipse in Gemini. Nearly everyone should benefit from a boost of creative energy this brings. Learn a new language, start a new project, or volunteer with some positive effort in your community. On June 11 Mars enters into fiery Leo for a bit of spice and fun. Have your popcorn ready for some low-stakes friend drama. On June 22, your ruler ­— Mercury — finally goes direct again in Gemini. Finally, you can take that deep sigh of relief. It won’t be the world’s easiest month but it will be entertaining — just like any good summer vacation is!

June strain: Maybe the days of setting up summer lemonade stands are far behind you, Virgo. But, you can still conjure up some of those delightful childhood memories by packing a bowl of Pink Lemonade. This is a hybrid strain made from a cross of Lemon Skunk and Purple Kush. This bud offers happy, calming effects and users report they enjoy they love the taste.

Libra

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

June is here, Libra! Time to pull out the beach towels and the sunscreen and make the most of this (still) weird time — even if that means imaging your small back deck is the pool lounge at the Four Seasons Hotel. On June 2, your ruler — Venus — enters into private Cancer. This celestial pairing is bound to bring out the creative, wise listener in you. Offer a warm ear to a colleague or friend going through a rough time and you’ll be repaid in loyalty and genuine connection. Not bad, right?

On June 10 there is a new moon solar eclipse in Gemini. Enjoy the boost of artistic energy this brings by painting something or learning a new language. Invest in a long-term project that brings you joy. On June 20, Cancer season beings and it’s the Summer solstice! Commit to finally cleaning out that hallway closet. Start fresh with a new potted plant or just be sure to say a few nice words to the neighbors plants.

Connecting with nature this month will help ground you in the present. On June 24 there is a full moon in Capricorn. This rounds out the month with increased awareness and attention to detail. Don’t forget, it’s the little things in life!

June strain: Maybe you’ll end up on a beach this summer, or maybe you won’t Libra. Whatever the case, you can still enjoy the feeling of summer vacation with a strain like Fruit Punch. This uplifting strain offers tropical aromas and reenergizing effects. Users report it helps motivate and keep them on task.

Related 7 cannabis strains with body-focused effects

Scorpio

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Warm days have arrived, Scorpio! On June 2 Venus enters Cancer. This is a really interesting pairing of seemingly opposite attributes. But, this alignment should bring out the genuine, quality listener in you, Scorp. Offer a warm ear to your mom, your sibling, someone going through something — even if it seems trivial on the surface, they will be so grateful for your attention and loyalty.

On June 10 there is a new moon solar eclipse. Let the dark night sky wash you clean of the regrets you’ve been holding on to. Invest in a long-term goal or project. On June 11, your ruler — Mars — enters into passionate Leo. Maybe you’ve been neglecting your partner a little more than usual. Invest some time into that relationship.

On June 22 Mercury finally returns to direct motion in happy Gemini. Enjoy that realignment, Stargazer. On June 24 there is a full moon in Capricorn, which means the month finishes off with a greater attention to detail and the desire to wrap things up with a nice little bow. Do yourself a favor keep looking forward. You’re doing the best you can, Scorpio!

June strain: June is a sweet month for you, Scorp. Lean into that with the help of a strain like Juicy Fruit. This hybrid strain is a cross between two very heavy hitters and is not for those prone to paranoia. Users report the effects of Juicy Fruit are very creative and long-lasting. This is a great strain if you have a weekend with no plans and no responsibilities.

Sagittarius

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy solstice month, Sag! On June 2 the month kicks off with warm, emotional Venus entering into reserved Cancer. This pairing should actually bring out the sage listener in virtually everyone. Be a warm ear and a shoulder to lean on at the beginning of the month. On June 11 Mars enters into fiery Leo.

On June 20, your ruler — Jupiter — goes into retrograde in Pisces. Don’t panic! It’s true that this could mean changes and challenges, but not all of these things will be bad for you. Invest in your emotional health, first and foremost. The rest of the chips will fall as they may. The good news is that on June 22 Mercury goes back into direct motion in Gemini right after the Summer Solstice (also on June 20).

While this might seem like a lot of motion, most of it will be happening around you and not to you. Clean house, delete those email coupons you’ve been hoarding (but never using), and invest in a future free of useless entanglements. The you 12 months from now will be so grateful.

June strain: Summer is here, Sag. Maybe this June looks different for you than Junes past, but that doesn’t mean you can conjure up the feeling of a typical summer vacation. Pack a bowl of Cherry Punch for a sweet, relaxing buzz. This hybrid strain is known for its uplifting effects and mood-lifting highs. Users report this bud is sticky and great for dancing.

Related What are the strongest cannabis strains?

Capricorn

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Summer has arrive, Cap! What a season it is shaping up to be for you, too. Things kick off with warm, social Venus entering into reserved Cancer on June 2. This pairing is bound to bring out the good listener in virtually every zodiac. Offer a friend the chance to vent. It might seem like a trivial thing, but this will lead to loyalty and deeper connections for both of you. On June 10 there is a new moon solar eclipse in Gemini. This eclipse will bring with it a ton of artistic energy. Invest in a project that truly brings you joy. Bring your family and friends into it. Share in whatever new experiences you have in the middle of the month and you won’t be disappointed.

On June 11 Mars enters into passionate Leo. Romance will take center stage. Just remember that Mercury is still in retrograde at this point and so is your ruler — Saturn, so it might be wise to hold off on getting invested just yet. On June 22 Mercury finally goes back into direct motion in Gemini. Phew! The month rounds out with a full moon in your sign on June 24. Your attention to detail will truly be unparalleled. Capitalize on this at work and you should reap the benefits for the next few months.

June strain: June is looking sweet, Cap. Lean into that feeling with a strain like Strawberry Kush. This hybrid brings great mind and body effects for a balanced buzz. It is potent, making it a great choice for heavy users with high THC tolerance. Users report it has the capacity to make you feel sensual and free-spirited.

Aquarius

Happy solstice month, Aquarius! Warmer days are ahead and the outlook for you this month is golden. On June 2 engaging Venus enters into reserved Cancer for a unique celestial pairing. Offer to be a sounding board for a close friend who has been there for you in the past. Your relationship will flourish and deepen if you do. Your ruler, Uranus, is in direct motion the entire month, which should consistency in virtually all of your relationships this June.

On June 11 Mars enters into fiery Leo. Bring your popcorn and a comfortable seat because it is about to go off in the drama department. Don’t worry, you won’t be the target of this drama, just the observer. Conjure up that good listener that appeared at the beginning of the month and offer to be a mediator, but only when explicitly asked. Otherwise, this fire should die out at the end of the month without much residual damage. Plus, it might even be a little bit entertaining. On June 22 Mercury goes back into direct motion in Gemini. Realignment is the name of the game at the end of the month. Focus on your finances and set a new budget for the coming season! Don’t forget a couple of line items for sunscreen and bud!

June strain: Would it be perfect to be lying on a beach somewhere? The good news is you can conjure up that feeling from your couch with the help of a fruity strain like Papaya Punch. This indica is Potent with a capital “P.” Users report this is a great bud to tuck into at the end of a very long, hard day. It’s got a fruity and slightly cheese scent profile and a sweet flavor just like the name implies.

Pisces

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy Summer, Pisces! It’s shaping up to be a really interesting month. On June 2, Venus enters into Cancer. This might seem like an odd-couple pairing, but the combination of emotional Venus and private Cancer has the potential to turn you into a sage listener at the beginning of the month. Offer a sounding board to your friends in need and you’ll be rewarded with loyalty and a deeper relationship.

On June 10 there is a new moon solar eclipse in Gemini. This is a fun, celebratory part of the month. Host a painting party or attending an social gathering that you might have traditionally said “No” to. You might even meet someone interesting and new, especially given Mar’s June 11 entry into fiery, passionate Leo.

On June 24 there is a full moon in Capricorn and on June 25 your ruler, Neptune, goes retrograde. Pay close attention to detail at the end of the month, especially where finances are concerned. You might want to consider reevaluating your budget and investing more in experiences, rather than material goods. Either way, this month shouldn’t be too bumpy for you, Pisces! You’ve weathered far worse seas.

June strain: Summer is here and so too are social gatherings. It will be great to see friends again! Line up your crew and pack a bowl of Magic Melon to really get the party started. This hybrid strain has an earthy scent profile and vibrant, green buds. Users report it makes them relaxed and uplifted. Some even report it gets them on the dance floor!

Aries

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy Solstice and happy Summer, Aries! Things start off with Venus entering Cancer on June 2. Cancers are notoriously private, so this celestial pairing brings out the best listener in all of us. Be a shoulder to lean on in the beginning of the month.

June 10 brings a new moon solar eclipse in Gemini! This pairing should bring a huge shot of energy that will carry through the rest of the month. June 11 Mars enters Leo for some vibrance and spice (especially where romance is concerned). June 20 brings the Summer solstice and the beginning of Cancer season, and on June 22 Mercury goes direct! Clarity and energy will abound at the end of the month Aries. Things are looking downright sunny for you.

June strain: This month is a refresher, Aries. Try out a hybrid strain like Kush Mints for vibrant, energizing effects and a delicious scent profile. Kush Mints is a 27 percent THC bud and users report it is great for a late-night smoke, or when you are planning on tucking into a delicious meal (medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help with appetite stimulation).

Related The best cannabis strains for sleep and insomnia

Taurus

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy June, Taurus! The month kicks off with your ruler, Venus, entering cancer on June 2. This is a unique combination for an earth sign like you. Cancers are notoriously private while Venus is an emotional, sensitive ruler. This pairing should have you feeling like the world’s best listener at the beginning of the month. Offer a warm ear to a colleague or friend going through a rough time. Bulls aren’t exactly known for their silence, so this should be a growth opportunity for you.

On June 10 there is a new moon solar eclipse in Gemini which should be creative energy for new projects. June 20 Jupiter goes retrograde in Pisces for a four-month retrograde stint. Follow your gut at the end of June. It’s probably telling you something you don’t want to hear but should. Finally, Mercury goes back into direct motion on June 22 which should bring clarity and realignment (phew).

June strain: Bulls, you’re always on the hunt for new kinds of luxury. Try packing a bowl of Forbidden Fruit for a rush of esoteric relaxation. This indica strain starts at the very top of the head and melts users all the way down to their toes. Users report they love the stress-busting effects and strong, tropical flavors.

Check out last month’s horoscopes.

Maeva Considine Maeva Considine is an award-winning journalist and author of “Cat Zodiac: An Astrological Guide to the Feline Mystique.” She's a Taurus who loves traveling, canceling plans, and dessert. She lives in Syracuse, New York. View Maeva Considine's articles