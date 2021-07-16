Cannabis 101 Everything you need to know about THCV with Rare Cannabinoid Company Presented ByRare Cannabinoid Company July 16, 2021 THCV is a stimulant that shows promise for suppressing appetite, with the potential to aid weight loss. Rare Cannabinoid Company is the first to offer a purified THCV oil and a THCV CBD blend. Courtesy of Rare Cannabinoid Company.

THCV may sound like THC but its effects are the opposite. While THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) can offer intoxicating, sleep, and hunger promoting effects, THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) is known for suppressing appetite, which may aid with weight loss and boosting energy levels.

THCV is a cannabinoid found in cannabis, hemp, and other plants, but it naturally forms in such small quantities that, until very recently, it had an almost mythical status.

Cannabis strains high in THCV were found in equatorial Africa, where locals used them as stimulants and to stave off hunger. European strain hunters eager to find these euphoric sativas searched across the war-ravaged Democratic Republic of Congo, with at least one losing his life to the endeavor.

Thanks to advances in breeding and technology, cannabis patients and connoisseurs can now receive the benefits of THCV without leaving their country, state, or even their homes.

“It’s a really exciting time for THCV,” said Jared Dalgamouni, CEO of Rare Cannabinoid Company—the first, and still only, brand to offer a purified THCV oil tincture.

“People can now try THCV as well as other cannabinoids and create their own unique combinations depending on their specific needs,” he said.

What is THCV?

THCV is a cannabinoid. This means that, like CBD and THC, it works with the human endocannabinoid system (ECS). Our ECS helps regulate our physical and mental wellbeing, influencing how we experience stress and anxiety, how we sleep, eat, and even our hormone levels.

How does THCV work?

THC—the main psychoactive component in cannabis—turns on our CB1 receptor. This causes the release of hunger hormones. By contrast, THCV turns off our CB1 receptor, thereby suppressing appetite.

Does THCV get you high?

THCV is only psychoactive on its own if you take a very large amount of it. However, if you smoke cannabis flower high in THCV, it will also contain THC and the THC will get you high.

What does THCV feel like?

A normal dose of THCV alone should offer a clear-headed, stimulating feeling akin to caffeine with less risk of the jitters or upset stomach. People also report feeling less hungry and even forgetting to eat. THCV is therefore not recommended for those with anorexia or eating disorders. (Scroll down to see scientific studies on THCV for weight loss.)

Mixing THCV with CBD may offer a mix of clarity with calm relaxation, while also staving off hunger.

Meanwhile, combining THCV with THC creates a clear-headed, euphoric, energetic high. The THCV may reduce some of the hunger associated with taking THC, but its appetite-suppressing effects will not be as effective as when THCV is taken alone or with CBD. (Scroll down to see a scientific study on this.)

How to take THCV

If you’d like to see if THCV helps with appetite control, a purified THCV oil or THCV:CBD blend would be recommended. However, if you want an energizing high, mixing THCV with THC or hemp-derived delta-8-THC could be enjoyable.

What is THCV good for?

THCV is best known for suppressing appetite, which could help people looking to lose weight. (Scroll down for details and links to scientific studies.)

THCV also shows promise in other areas. Click on the links below to see scientific studies and research.

THCV for diabetes

THCV for anxiety and panic attacks

THCV and drug addiction

THCV for inflammation and inflammatory pain

THCV, schizophrenia and anti-psychotic effects

THCV for seizures

THCV and Parkinson’s disease

Need a little help getting in shape? THCV can boost energy levels and suppress appetite, aiding exercise and weight loss. Courtesy of Rare Cannabinoid Company.

How does THCV work for weight loss?

Studies have shown that turning off the CB1 receptor—which THCV does—suppresses a number of food-related behaviors. A pharmaceutical anti-obesity diet drug, Rimonabant, was designed to turn off the CB1 receptor and was extremely successful for weight loss. However, Rimonabant also caused serious depression and was discontinued.

Fortunately, this study was carried out on THCV and found that not only does THCV work for appetite suppression by turning off the CB1 receptor, but it creates a significantly lower risk of causing depressive or other negative side effects. THCV therefore appears to have great therapeutic potential for those seeking to reduce their calorie intake.

This separate study found that THCV alters the connections between areas of the brain allowing people greater control over their food intake.

Meanwhile, this experiment found that combining THC with THCV took away THCV’s ability to suppress appetite. Luckily, the addition of CBD counteracted the THC and allowed the THCV to suppress hunger. It therefore appears that if you’re taking THCV to try to lose weight, you should either take it alone or with CBD. If you regularly take THC, a THCV:CBD blend may be the best option.

Where to buy THCV

If you want to buy THCV, Rare Cannabinoid Company offers a variety of THCV-focused products. For pure THCV, they sell a single extract of 500mg THCV in certified organic MCT coconut oil.

The company also sells a one-to-one THCV:CBD blend (250mg THCV and 250mg CBD) lightly flavored with certified-organic, food-grade Italian lemon and wild orange oils. The CBD used in the blend is a full-spectrum oil from premium Hawaiian hemp. As such, it delivers the entourage effect and makes this product a complete daily hemp supplement.

Both Rare Cannabinoid Company THCV oils are sublingual tinctures with spray caps for easy dosing. They can be taken alone or combined with other cannabinoids: Delta-8-THC, CBG, CBC, CBDA, CBDV, CBN, or one’s own favorite THC or CBD oil, flower, vape, or edible.

“We offer a full apothecary of cannabinoids so people can customize their own favorite blends,” said Rare Cannabinoid Company’s Dalgamouni.

The Hawaiian company’s products can be found in more than 200 stores across the United States and purchased online with free U.S. shipping on orders over $49. They also offer 15% off all auto-ship subscriptions with no cost to cancel anytime.

While Rare Cannabinoid Company offers the only purified THCV oil products on the market, THCV can also be found in concentrations of 1-5% in certain cannabis flower, namely African landrace sativa strains. Some of the best-known high-THCV strains are Doug’s Varin, Durban Poison, Red Congolese, Jack Herer, Pineapple Purps, and Girl Scout Cookies.

However, as mentioned above, the THC in the flower may also counteract THCV’s potential to aid one’s diet or weight loss journey.

Beware of fake THCV

Unfortunately, there are many fraudulent THCV and other cannabinoid products on the market. We have seen at least a dozen oils, vapes, and edibles marketed as THCV when they actually contain CBD or delta-8-THC, both of which are far cheaper to produce and have completely different effects.

To be sure that your product actually contains THCV, it’s extremely important to look for the exact milligram amount of THCV listed in your product. For example, Rare Cannabinoid Company’s THCV single extract bottle contains 500mg THCV per 30ml bottle. This equates to 6.7mg THCV per spray and there are 75 sprays per bottle. This is all written on the packaging. It’s clear and concise and you can easily compare it with other products and brands.

Check the lab report

Next, be sure to check the product’s third-party lab report and make sure it’s for the current batch. Rare Cannabinoid Company shows all independent lab test results on their website and via QR code on the product’s packaging. Make sure that the amount of THCV (or whichever cannabinoid you’re buying) and the product’s full weight is shown. Some brands will only show the lab test result for an isolate or distillate but not the finished product. If the lab test is not for the finished product, you have no way of knowing that the listed cannabinoid is even in that product.

With so many cannabinoids coming to market and offering unique benefits, it’s important to do your research and be sure that whatever you purchase will increase your physical and mental health and not be a placebo or contraindicated product.

In addition to THCV, cannabis and hemp contain dozens of different cannabinoids, each offering unique health and wellness properties. CBN may aid sleep while studies point to CBG being best for pain and inflammation. Courtesy of Rare Cannabinoid Company.

CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDA, CBDV, delta-8-THC, and more

If you’re interested in learning more about other cannabinoids, here’s a quick cheat sheet with links to in-depth articles, scientific studies, and products.

CBN (cannabinol) may help you relax, fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Learn about purified CBN oil and CBN with CBD.

CBC (cannabichromene) may elevate mood. Related article: Nature’s antidepressant? Rare Cannabinoid CBC boosts brain’s “bliss” molecule.

Related products: CBC oil and CBC CBD blend.

CBG (cannabigerol) studies show promise for many ailments including Parkinson’s disease, cancer, and multiple sclerosis. Related article: Is CBG better than CBD and THC for pain, inflammation, and aging?

Related products: CBG oil and CBG CBD blend.

Delta-8-THC (delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol) offers nearly identical effects to “regular” delta-9-THC. Related article: Looking for delta-8-THC? Rare Cannabinoid Company offers delta-8 alongside THCV, other cannabinoids.

Buy delta-8-THC here.

CBDA (cannabidiolic acid) may ease inflammation and reduce nausea.

Buy CBDA here.

CBDV (cannabidivarin) shows promise for aiding certain symptoms for Autism, Seizures, Rett syndrome, and more.

CBD (cannabidiol) promotes a sense of calm and reduces inflammation. Related products: Full Spectrum Hawaiian CBD and extra high strength 3000mg CBD.

More about Rare Cannabinoid Company

Rare Cannabinoid Company is the sister brand of Hawaiian Choice, Hawaii’s most popular CBD brand. Together, their products can be found in more than 300 stores from New York to Tokyo, the Mariana Islands, and beyond. Hawaiian Choice focuses on premium CBD tinctures, CBD topicals, and CBD gummies all infused with real Hawaiian fruits, essential oils, or honey. Rare Cannabinoid Company was created to allow people to customize their exact blend of rare cannabinoids and terpenes for their specific needs. You can learn more in our article: “Looking for THCV, CBN, CBG, or CBC? Rare Cannabinoid Company has you covered”

