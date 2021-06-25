Growing The best cannabis strains for every type of grower Presented ByI Love Growing Marijuana June 25, 2021 (iStock)

Indoor or outdoor, beginner or advanced—ILGM has you covered.

There are as many reasons to grow cannabis as there are cannabis growers, whether you’re cultivating your own medicine, finding a new hobby, or breaking into the business. Fortunately, there are just as many strains, each with a set of advantages and challenges to match every growing environment and skill level.

Industrial cannabis grower and breeder Robert Bergman started I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) to spread his love for the plant and help cannabis consumers turn into successful cannabis growers. He’s written more than 200 grow guides on every stage of cannabis production, grow journals for learning from other growers, and in-depth profiles on the best cannabis strains.

Cannabis can be a tricky plant to grow—it has very particular light and nutrient needs. But because they’ve worked with so many growers, ILGM knows which strains thrive indoors or in small spaces, which ones are more forgiving than others, and which ones are high-maintenance but high-reward.

ILGM used their expertise to pass along their best recommendations for beginners, indoor growers, outdoor growers, and experts. When you’re ready to buy your seeds, you can buy seeds and everything else you need to start growing in the ILGM shop, which ships internationally.

The beginner cannabis grower

You’ve been a cannabis consumer for a long time, and you’re ready to start growing your own—maybe to save some cash, or maybe because you’re curious. Either way, you probably don’t have too fancy of a setup, so you’re going to need a plant that can thrive in less-than-ideal conditions. You’ll probably also want a plant that’s patient with you as you learn the ropes.

Super Skunk autoflowering

Super Skunk is a heavy indica derived from Skunk #1 and Afghani genetics with super dense buds and highly pungent aroma. It’s ideal for both recreational and medicinal consumers, with relaxing effects that reduce stress, muscle aches, and joint pain.

Autoflower seeds are wonderful for beginners because they’re easy to grow and don’t need as much light. They’re also small and discreet—Super Skunk Autoflower grows just 16 to 28 inches tall and yields about four to six ounces per nine square feet, and actually does better indoors than outdoors. Because it’s ready for harvest in about eight weeks, it doesn’t require a ton of patience, either!

White Widow feminized

If you’re looking for a higher yield and have a little more space, White Widow feminized is another easygoing strain, both in cultivation and effects. This hybrid is ideal for making art and low-key hangs with your best buddies. There’s a reason it won the Cannabis Cup in 1995!

Both professional growers and hobbyists use feminized seeds for strong, potent crops. They produce only female plants, which are the ones that give us those tasty buds. These White Widow seeds from ILGM are one of the easiest feminized seeds to grow and yield about 18 ounces per nine square feet. They thrive in multiple growing environments, including indoors.

The indoor grower

Maybe you’ve tried your hand at growing before, or maybe you’re a beginner. Either way, growing outdoors isn’t an option! You need plants that are cool with artificial light and aren’t prone to issues like mold that can be more challenging indoors.

Gold Leaf autoflowering

Gold Leaf—one of Bergman’s own seeds!—delivers a smooth smoke that puts you in a relaxed, euphoric mood. This powerful, 60/40 hybrid high is perfect for medical patients, too.

This strain is perfect for small spaces, and it has an incredibly high THC content for an autoflowering strain, with up to 20% potency. It flowers in just eight weeks, so you can get to your next harvest sooner.

Super Lemon Haze feminized

Sativa-dominant hybrid Super Lemon Haze is a moderately difficult strain with a huge payoff in THC content, stress and depression-busting effects, and bold lemon flavor. It’s mold resistant and, although it’s a tall plant with high yields, it prefers to be grown indoors.

This cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze is extremely sought after—it offers the invigorating effects that sativa users love while still maintaining some of the relaxing vibes of an indica.

The outdoor grower

Fresh air, sunshine, and sweet cannabis scents drifting through the breeze—there’s nothing like an outdoor grow. Sun-grown cannabis is rich in terpenes and yields big, beautiful buds, and doesn’t have nearly as big an impact on your power bill. It comes with its own challenges, though. You don’t have as much control over the environment or lighting, and pests and weeds love to wander in. The ideal outdoor cannabis strains combine a love for the sunshine and the hardiness to shake off whatever nature throws at them.

Amnesia Haze feminized

Best-grown in sunny environments, Amnesia Haze is an energetic, uplifting, social sativa-dominant hybrid. This sweet and earthy bud is a Cannabis Cup and a Sativa Cup winner. You’ll want to watch it for pests, but it craves the light and air that comes with being grown outside. It rewards you with a high yield of up to 25 ounces per nine square feet.

Gold Leaf feminized

The feminized version of Bergman’s Gold Leaf can grow indoors but truly thrives outside, where plants grow quickly—and can reach heights above seven feet. Like its autoflower counterpart, it’s a euphoric, 60/40 hybrid that’s beginner-friendly. Its steady growth leads to high yields, too.

The seasoned expert

You’ve been growing weed for a while and you’re ready to take on a new challenge. But you want a strain that’s going to reward all that hard work, with beautiful buds and even better highs. These legendary strains are perfect for your next big project, whether it’s business or pleasure.

Blue Dream feminized

There’s a reason Blue Dream is everybody’s favorite strain—its light, fun-loving vibes are at home in every scenario, whether you’re winding down after a long day or taking a vigorous, uphill hike. It’s like magic!

While its high is easy, its cultivation is not. It needs a mild, protected environment and it’s prone to pests, so indoors is ideal. Give it the right elements and you’ll have a bountiful harvest of top-shelf herb.

Sour Diesel feminized

Sour Diesel is a real go-getter, with an energizing high that turns a busy day into an adventure. It’s so in demand that some growers call it a “cash crop,” but it really makes you work for it. It’s prone to powdery mildew, which means keeping things super dry, whether you’re growing indoors or out. Indoors, invest in high-intensity lights, and you’ll get decent yields from more compact plants. Outdoors, provided you live in the right environment, these towering plants will give you bright, dense buds as far as the eye can see.

