Edie Moore (right), executive director of Chicago NORML makes the first purchase on the first day of recreational cannabis sales in Illinois at Mission dispensary in Chicago, Illinois, Jan. 1, 2020. (Taylor Glascock/Leafly File Photo)

What exactly is a billion dollars? Well, it’s the amount of money you’d make on a North American tour…if you were Taylor Swift. Or the stack of cash that Deadpool & Wolverine brought in at the box office. Or the estimated GDP of the South Pacific Ocean nation of Vanuatu.

When it comes to cannabis, the figure offers a snapshot of a state industry’s strength. But it doesn’t necessarily reflect population data. Nor is it limited to states that have boasted legal weed for a long time, or even states that have rec programs at all.

As we dive headfirst into 2025, we’ve put together a list of the states that crossed the $1 billion threshold last year, as well as some of the market trends those states illuminated. Buckle up, and prepare to be surprised.

Arizona

In 2024, Arizona fell hundreds of millions of dollars short of maintaining the epic sales run it had in 2023—that year, retailers sold $1.4 billion of cannabis. Nevertheless, Arizona held on to its status as a member of the “Billion Dollar” club in 2024. Last year, Arizona also continued to see its share of medical marijuana revenue shrink; it was down to about 17% of total sales, from 21% the year prior.

California

May the best bud win. The Emerald Cup contestant case in Richmond, CA. (David Downs/Leafly)

Despite its huge illicit market, California remains The Big Kahuna of cannabis. In 2024, the Golden State sold an estimated $4.27 billion of legal weed. According to state data, flower comprised nearly 40% of all sales, vapes counted for about a quarter of sales, and edibles made up roughly 10%. California was the first state to legalize medical marijuana in 1996, but medical marijuana only comprised 8% of total cannabis sales in 2024.

Colorado

The Colorado cannabis industry, alas, did not have a great 2024. Wholesale prices fell, and the state reported $1.28 billion sales, its lowest numbers since 2015. As our friend Mona Zhang at Politico reported last year, the trend has other states worried. Here’s to hoping Colorado has a big 2025!

Florida

Even though Florida failed to pass adult-use legalization last November (thanks to the state’s 60% vote threshold), the Sunshine State’s medical program still outpaces many of its fully legal peers. According to data from the Brightfield Group, Florida dispensaries sold $2.1 billion of medical marijuana in 2024.

Illinois

Unlike some of the original rec states, Illinois saw its cannabis market continue to grow in 2024: The state sold nearly $1.8 billion of marijuana, a high point since sales began in 2020. In more good news, Illinois has officially expunged over 20,000 cannabis-related convictions since 2020. A big bravo to the Land of Lincoln!

Maryland

Far & Dotter cut the ribbon on legal cannabis in Maryland. (Leafly)

Even though Maryland only launched its rec program in July 2023, the state industry has blossomed rapidly. In the 2024 calendar year, Maryland generated $1.14 billion in adult-use and medical marijuana sales. We suspect that’s resulted in a significant bump to the state’s Old Bay-dusted crab leg market as well.

Massachusetts

It ain’t just Illinois. Massachusetts also had its biggest sales year ever in 2024: A grand total of $1.64 billion of cannabis. Shout-out to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission for highlighting Worcester County as the “cannabis capital of Massachusetts”—$1.4 billion of sales have occurred there since 2018!

Michigan

Even though it now faces competition from neighboring Ohio, Michigan still pulled off a record year in 2024. The Great Lake State sold $3.29 billion of cannabis last year, a 7% increase from 2023. And for context, Michigan has only one-quarter the population of California, but three-quarters the amount of cannabis sales. Wolverines love their weed!

Missouri

Missouri dispensary Greenlight hosts Underground—legal cannabis farmers markets. (Courtesy Greenlight)

Missouri’s adult-use program only launched two years ago, but business is booming in the Show-Me State. In 2024, retailers there sold $1.4 billion of cannabis. According to LKP Impact Consulting, men purchased nearly two-thirds of all that pot, and Millennials made up 40% of all shoppers.

Pennsylvania

While the eternal legal pot booster Senator John Fetterman has yet to seal the deal in his home state, Pennsylvania’s medical market is still doing big business. Dispensaries sold over $1.6 billion of medical marijuana in 2024 to over 440,000 patients. Unlike in Colorado, rapidly sinking wholesale prices in Pennsylvania led to more purchases, not less.

Washington

Cannabis sales in Washington State have been on a minor but consistent decline for the past few years, but the state is nonetheless expected to have generated $1.2 billion in 2024, when all the numbers get crunched. That’s roughly the same sales total as Colorado, even though Washington is home to nearly two million more people.

See, we told you there would be some surprises!

At least 11 states racked up medical and adult-use cannabis sales over $1 billion in 2024. Don’t forget—you can double those totals when you count illicit cannabis, too. Nearly 88% of US voters now support medical or adult-use. It’s clear that cannabis is huge, and states can choose to either reasonably regulate and tax it, or hand over those dollars to the streets or competing states.