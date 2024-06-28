The best-rated weed dispensaries in Denver for 2023

Denver is one of the most vibrant and innovative cannabis cities in the United States. Home to more dispensaries than Starbucks, the Mile High City is a mid-west cannabis oasis, offering a wide variety of products and experiences to cannabis enthusiasts.

Denver has been enjoying the perks of legal weed since 2,000 when Colorado legalized marijuana. In 2015, the first recreational dispensaries opened in the city and have served locals and patients ever since. Dispensaries in Denver also serve many tourists who flock to the city from across the country to attend cannabis cups, where shops from Denver and across Colorado are often represented.

Whether you’re a cannabis tourist or a Denver local looking for a new dispensary experience, Leafly crunched the numbers to see what our reviewers say are the very best dispensaries in the city. Our newly updated Leafly List features the top dispensaries in Denver for 2023 based on user reviews and ratings. These Denver dispensaries are sure to offer competitive pricing, safe and tested cannabis, and a wide selection of THC and CBD products.

Related The best rated weed dispensaries in Colorado

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in Denver

Chronic Therapy 10030 W. 27th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO — recreational 4.6 (203) “Excellent selection of flower, edibles, concentrates and paraphernalia for recreational customers. Located next to a huge park and a beautiful open area, it’s in a great location if you like nature. All in all, I am pleased to go back and recommend people to visit.” Order from Chronic Therapy

Callie’s Cannabis Shoppe (Northglenn) 920 W. 104th Ave, Northglenn, CO — recreational 4.8 (257) “The budtenders take their time and listen to your needs. Their suggestions are well-informed and usually spot on! The shop is clean and nicely organized. I’m not a fan of dispensaries that are blasting music or trying to rush you through, and Callie’s is an oasis from that noise. The selection is outstanding across all cannabis products and they get new stuff all the time.” More Calli’s Cannabis Shoppe Locations:RiNo, Sun Valley Order from Callie’s Cannabis Shoppe (Northglenn)

Cross Genetics Recreational 4902 Smith Rd , Denver, CO — recreational 4.9 (9) “Friendly and knowledgeable staff. Great prices, never runs out of stock. Huge concentrate and cartridge selection.” Order from Cross Genetics Recreational

The Herbal Center – S. Broadway (REC) 1909 S Broadway, Denver, CO — recreational 5 (14) “Great place! Just stopped in to try a new place. The Herbal Center has a great atmosphere and knowledgeable staff, which I’ve noticed is kind of lacking in Denver. And the weed is gas and prices are great! Well done! I will be returning very soon!” Order from The Herbal Center – S. Broadway (REC)

Green Sativa (REC) 8411 Pecos St. #H, Federal Heights, CO — recreational 4.7 (63) “The staff was very nice and helpful. They never fail to make me feel welcome. Also the prices here are very affordable to the average person.” Order from Green Sativa (REC)

L’Eagle Services LLC 380 Quivas St., Denver, CO — recreational 4.9 (601) “I think L’Eagle is a pretty solid place. Being a canna-snob, I’m willing to cough up some extra dough for the stickiest of the icky. In that department L’Eagle hasn’t ever let me down.” Order from L’Eagle Services LLC

The Lodge Cannabis – Yale 6200 East Yale Ave. Unit B, Denver, CO — recreational 4.3 (38) “I can honestly say that this is by far the best dispensary I have ever been to. Ive been to at least 60 other ones and none even come close to the cure. Product and prices are top notch & everyone here are super friendly and knowledgeable.” More Lodge Cannabis Locations:Barnum Order from The Lodge Cannabis – Yale

Social Cannabis 5068 N Federal Blvd, Denver, CO — recreational 4.9 (47) “Nice store! Very clean and the service was excellent. The owner personally greeted me and I felt he really cared about his products and store. I enjoyed the flower I got — it was nice and fresh, with nice nugs. There was also a good selection of flower. I definitely recommend.” Order from Social Cannabis

Cross Genetics Medical (evans ave) Medical marijuana patients who shop at these medical dispensaries rate them highly for being knowledgeable caregivers, offering good deals, and stocking a wide variety of potent strains. Cross Genetics Medical (evans ave) 2440 W Evans Ave, Denver, CO — medical 5 (7) Cross Genetics Medical is a family-owned Colorado born dispensary dedicated to quality product (they grow their own!). They have been a Leafly member since 2019. Medical marijuana patients who shop at this dispensary rate them highly for being knowledgeable caregivers, offering good deals, and stocking a wide variety of potent strains. Reviewers praise them for having a great atmosphere and quality products. Order from Cross Genetics Medical (evans ave)

DANK Dispensary – (Medical) 3835 Elm St, Denver, CO — medical 4.8 (107) “At DANK, I was greeted by a welcoming upbeat staff ready to provide information on their wide selection of products. The flower offered here is by far the best quality I have found in Denver and they offer it at reasonable prices. This same level of high quality and great pricing can be ascribed to all categories of products. Once you discover DANK service you too may never shop anywhere else. There’s no need too. This business is a great addition to our community.” Order from DANK Dispensary – (Medical)

Altitude East Denver 6858 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO — recreational/medical 4.8 (1064) “This is my go-to dispensary. They always have something I’d like to try or at the least have what I normally purchase. The staff is always friendly and helpful. The order online feature is awesome and I use that because I’m disabled and use Uber to take me there. I’m in & out in a flash. Love this place” More Altitude Locations:West Denver Order from Altitude East Denver

House of Dankness 10555 East 45th Avenue, Denver, CO — recreational/medical 4.4 (121) “I have shopped at least 30 to 40 different dispensaries over the course of the past 10 years. I can honestly say that House of Dankness is one of the cleanest and well put together dispensaries I’ve been into. Everything looks highly professional, and the quality of products there are top notch. I recommend the spot to anyone that is looking for consistent and high quality cannabis products” Order from House of Dankness

Top Shelf, LLC 135 S Broadway, Unit C, Denver, CO — undefined 4.9 (15) “The concentrates are hands down the best and the staff give really good recommendations. Now I go here all the time because this place is great. I recommended it to my grandfather.” Order from Top Shelf, LLC

NuVue Pharma – Denver 1842 S. Parker Rd #18, Denver, CO — recreational/medical 4.9 (29) “This place is definitely GIVING! I walked in and was immediately greeted and treated like I was part of the family. I definitely spend almost an hour in here with the budtenders just talking about buds and finding things I like.” Order from NuVue Pharma – Denver

Herban Underground 70 Broadway Unit 50, Denver, CO — recreational/medical 4.9 (176) “Clean, friendly, and great service! I came here from out of town and felt welcomed right away. Very lgbtq+ friendly as well!” Order from Herban Underground

The Kind Room 1881 S Broadway, Denver, CO — recreational/medical 4.6 (82) “The staff are very knowledgeable here, guided me through my choices with ease and made me feel quite comfortable. I will continue coming here each and every month not only for the outstanding customer service, but also for the potent, effective medicine for which I’ve come to rely on at THE KIND ROOM. They are always happy to apply my military veteran discount as well.” Order from The Kind Room

Honorable mentions in Denver

When Leafly List is created, there are sometimes a handful of dispensaries that end up just shy of making the cut. Below are out honorable mentions for the 2023 Denver Leafly List.

Ganja Gourmet (Recreational) 1810 S Broadway, Denver, CO — recreational 4.9 (50) “The people make this place my absolute favorite stop! The quality is why I fill my basket here, before even checking website deals. If you’re new in town or to the process at all, trust my honest review and let them guide you. There isn’t a bad soul in the building.” Order from Ganja Gourmet (Recreational)

Ganja Gourmet (Medical) 1810 S Broadway, Denver, CO — medical 4.1 (8) “This place was absolutely amazing! First time shopper here, and let me tell you. From the Springs to Denver, they have the best deals, excellent strains, and their service is just peak, man.” Order from Ganja Gourmet (Medical)

Related The best rated weed dispensaries in Arizona

Selection criteria for Leafly List Denver

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Denver, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Denver County. This List also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deal availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on Leafly List, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.