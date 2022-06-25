America’s yummiest THC gummies of summer 2022

2022 is the year of the gummy, no ifs, ands, or buts. While brownies and rice crispy treats may have gotten the edible sector of the cannabis industry rolling, gummies now outsell all ingestible alternatives. When you look at cost, efficacy, and options, the “why?” is obvious: they’re your best bet for a long, stony summer.

But then you pop into the shop or fire up a delivery app, and there are. Too. Many. Choices. We traversed the edible markets coast to coast to find top sellers and the best bets from Florida to Oregon.

California: 710 Labs gummies, and more

Space Gems, Papa & Barkley Kitchen gummies, Clscs rosin gummies

(Courtesy Space Jem)

If you’re noticing a theme, well, I will admit I am extremely biased. I have tried a lot of gummies in my past life as a Bay Area budtender—and I mean a lot. Pectin, gelatin, squares, worms (RIP the fun candy shapes of the medical days), belts, oblong shapes, you name it. I’ve tried distillate gummies and live resin gummies and nano-technology gummies and everything in between. This is all to say, I think the only acceptable formula for gummies is with hash or rosin.

All of these brands have shown— whether it be with cannabis awards, sales, or the court of public opinion—that they taste good and hit hard. The jury is still out on the efficacy of strain-specific edibles. Some use single-strain and others a melange, but I’ve always found the highs on these to be even-keeled, hilarious, and enduring. Wendy Baker, the founder and leader of Humboldt-based Space Gems, was inspired by dispensary trips to Oakland, back in the Prop 215 days. Edibles on this day were, shall we say, uneven.

“I knew I could make it better,” Baker said.

After months of experimentation and a brief dabble with a BHO-based formula, Baker perfected her recipe for her current ice water hash-infused and vegan gummies in 2015. The gummies speak for themselves and aren’t going anywhere. But being a craft producer means constant competition with the big labs; “I’m from the prop 215 days. Some of us are treading water, some of us are winning, some of us are drowning. The goal is to make rainbows every day. I paved that way.”

See also: Alien Labs Galactic Gummies made with hash in Cotton Cluster; Lunar Orange; Blue Moon; and Cherry Eclipse.

Oregon: Wyld gummies

Wyld edibles in Sour Apple are delectable. (David Downs/Leafly)

So these aren’t made with hash, but they are undoubtedly the biggest gummy in the states that manufacture them right now. Data from Headset confirmed that these are the ultimate people pleasers, thanks to a solid flavor selection and fast-acting effects. They also mix it up, with some cannabinoid blends with CBD, CBN, and CBG in addition to THC. Their rectangular shape and soft feel also make them easy to parse into smaller pieces for mix-and-match microdosing. www.leafly.com/brands/wyld

Ohio: The Botanist gummies

Medical marijuana company and dispensary chain, The Botanist, make their gummies with cannabinoid isolates but don’t write them off just yet. These vegan, pectin-based gummies harness natural fruit flavors and a spectrum of dosages and cannabinoid combinations for both maladies and recreational fun. You can choose from CBD to THC ratios like 5:1, 2:1, 1:1, and even a 1:1 CBN:THC when it’s time for bed. Amarena cherry or pink pomegranate anyone? ShopBotanist.com

Washington: Craft elixir

Over the last four years, Craft elixirs have racked up over a dozen cannabis awards for their unique line of fruit Pioneer Squares and savory potato chips. Their winners include the black and blueberry and kiwi strawberry THC gummies, and 1:1 THC:CBD gummies, in 10-milligram doses. www.leafly.com/brands/craft-elixirs

Colorado: Dialed In

Dialed in gummies. (Courtesy Dialed In)

If you have things “dialed in,” you’re winning, and so is this rosin-based edible brand. In two years, they’ve collaborated with dozens of Colorado growers to produce small batches of strain-specific rosin gummies in rotating strains and flavors; recent batches are made from Oreoz, Mac, and Super Lemon Haze; flavors run the gamut of exotic fruits, from dragon fruit to guava and papaya.

Keith Portman, the brand’s VP of marketing says that their founder “saw this empty part of the market that no one was taking care of. Solventless is the cleanest way to make an edible and rosin is taking off.”

There are also 500mg batches made exclusively for Colorado medical patients. Each batch has its lab test results posted online for transparency and agency for the consumer to choose their desired experience.

www.leafly.com/brands/dialed-in-gummies

Oklahoma: Smokiez

Smokiez gummies. (Courtesy Smokiez)

Smokiez have made a splash across recreational and medical states in recent years, with over a dozen in their network. These are more fruit chew than gummy, both gluten-free and vegan for any sensitive stomachs, with more flavors than you’ll find in an Edible Arrangement. Founded in 2010, Smokiez’s Director of Marketing Bill Thompson believes that they’ve withstood the evolving industry landscape and come to thrive in over dozen states, with Puerto Rico and Canada in the works. “Oklahoma is one of our busiest states,” he says. “They’re delicious. It’s a really good quality product. Quality of product and consistency, as with anything, are key.”

www.leafly.com/brands/smokiez

Massachusetts: Impact Extracts Hashables

The crusade for hash-based edibles goes bicoastal with Impact Extracts’ “hashables” gummies. Solventless gummies are on the rise, and for good reason: they’re easier to make and provide a broad-spectrum, entourage effect for a comfortable intoxication that doesn’t knock you out or exacerbate paranoia. These aren’t so much about unique flavors as they are a unique experience, one that’s guaranteed to impact your view on hash edibles.

Illinois: Mindy’s edibles

These gummies look and feel like an artisanal farmer’s market find. Chicago-based and James Beard award-winning chef Mindy Segal formulated these with Cresco Labs to elevate the edible experience using delectable fruit flavors and a smooth texture. These orchard-inspired flavors, including honey sweet melon, glazed clementine, and cool key lime kiwi, tend to be on the low-dose end; 5 mg is the standard dose for these, but some flavors go as low as 2 mg to fit into your schedule. www.leafly.com/brands/mindys-edibles

Michigan: Kiva Lost Farm gummies

Kiva Confections’ Lost Farm Loose Chews. (Courtesy Kiva)

This California-born edible juggernaut has spread its wings across the country, including Michigan. It’s hard to impress a market with taste, and Kiva’s live resin gummies and chews have never disappointed. Both are delicious and invoke that stoney-baloney vibe perfect for summer, though I’m partial to the Starburst-esque fruit chews in blueberry. Their strains cycle in and out, but don’t rule out the classic Blue Dream in edible form. www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections

Florida: Wana chews

Wana Gummies. (Courtesy Wana edibles)

Finally, Florida is getting with the program. The Sunshine state has let edibles into the market, but not all are created equal. MUV’s Wana vegan fruit gummies offer hybrid, sativa, and indica options with multiple flavors to choose from (yuzu looks delish), as well as some THC/CBD formulas. These gummies follow the standard 10 mg dose but can be easily fractionated or doubled up depending on the occasion. Also, they won’t melt if you forget them in the car!

www.leafly.com/brands/wana-brands

Nevada: The Gummy Co.’s mango Tajin gummies

This is about as close to an edible michelada as we’re gonna get, at least for now. The Gummy Co. is a subset of Nevada-based cultivators The Grower Circle, known statewide for supplying the zaza. Their edible endeavors set their own lane, with succulent gummies and chocolate bars that use, you guessed it, hash rosin. These sweet and spicy gummies embody the high-low cultural marriage that is Las Vegas in both taste and effect.

www.leafly.com/brands/the-grower-circle

Maine: Wisely Hash chews

Wisely is first and foremost a concentrate and flower company, so they knew exactly what Maine consumers wanted, and lacked, in the edible sector: more hash. These chews come in 10 mg squares and 10 to a pack for the adult use market, made with rosin. They aren’t strain-specific, so expect a hybrid effect. For anyone abstaining from animal products, these do contain gelatin. www.wiselycannabis.com/#menu

Maryland: Betty’s Eddies

It’s giving cottagecore. These small-batch and fruit-laden edibles may inspire you to take a trip to the country and start living off the land. These eddies are made with both fruits and veggies, and weed of course, with cozy flavor profiles like honey lemon and apple pie. Since they’re in the medical market, Betty’s gummies usually come five to a pack at a 20 mg dose, but also have an extra strength option at 50 mg a pop, so tread carefully. www.leafly.com/brands/betty-s-eddies

Arizona: Pure gummies

These homegrown gummies are beloved by locals (with an award to prove it) for their great taste and flexible dosing. As a medical marijuana product, Pure gummies have two strengths, a 10 mg dose and a 30 mg dose. They come 10 to a tin with accessible and naturally derived flavors like watermelon and mango, and you can choose between either sativa or indica-based options. They’re also vegan, affordable, and contain distillate cannabis oil. https://pureedibles.com/about/

