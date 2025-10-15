Recommendations on the best weed products for Halloween 2025 are made by Leafly Picks editors after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

The nights are long, the scent of candy hangs heavy in the air, and fake spider webs are creeping over every doorway in town. Yes, the season certainly has a spookiness about it that cannot be denied, and the Leafly Picks team is HERE FOR IT. We’ve done a fair bit of early trick-or-treating to assemble the top picks from across the weed world that you need to upgrade your Halloween festivities.

We’ve got gear to match your party decor, grown-up goodies to pack your sack with, and strains guaranteed to improve the vibes at your horror movie marathon. Snag some of these picks at your local dispensary, or find a favorite that’ll ship straight to your door. Read on for the essentials you need to have a truly hazy Halloween—costumes aren’t required from here on out, but they are encouraged.

Ghastly good gear

MJ Arsenal A Good Bong Listen up, cottage core enthusiasts, social media witches, and gorgeous glass lovers; but we repeat ourselves. We could never forget about you, lovelies. Halloween belongs to you, and this magical colab between glasssmiths extraordinaire MJ Arsenal and @goodwitchofficial, AKA Instagram’s own Shelly Johnson, is the perfect present to gift yourself for making it to the real most wonderful time of the year. We love A Good Bong’s charming design that elegantly invokes the classic witches’ hat and doubles as a percolator to enhance airflow, and MJ Arsenal’s trademark craftsmanship means that this bong will help you feel the magic for years to come. $89.00 at MJ Arsenal →

Nosferatu Joint Case Pay homage to an OG horror movie and look good doing it with this Nosferatu joint case from the masters of aesthetic at Burning Love, one of our favorite online headshops. This case, bearing some of the most famous images in cinema history, is a must-have for Halloween parties of all descriptions, whether your preference runs towards bar hopping or movie marathoning. Load the sleek case full of joints, spliffs, blunts, a lighter, or whatever else you need, and get party-ready in a classic and classy way. While the titular villain of Nosferatu certainly isn’t the prettiest guy around, we still think you’ll look great with this case featuring his mug—death becomes you! $12.00 at Burning Love →

VEAZY Dry Herb Vaporizer The newest dry herb vape from the peerless craftsmen at STORZ & BICKEL, the VEAZY is a stylish, affordable option that doesn’t sacrifice an inch of the brand’s famous quality. You’ll be pressed to find a better option for vaping flower on the go—the VEAZY’s slim profile, one-button interface, and quick heat-up time mean a satisfying sesh is just a press away. The best part? The VEAZY is even available in four bold colors, so you can match your vape to your costume or just make an Insta-ready fashion statement. $249.00 at STORZ & BICKEL →

Fearsome flower

Garlic Even a bloodsucker couldn’t resist the charms of this mighty indica. shop Garlic

4.3 (83 ratings) Garlic’s an all-timer—a favorite of decades past that, like a monster movie baddie, just keeps coming back for more. The strain is defined by its pungent aroma; a musky, spicy scent that isn’t shy about announcing its presence to the room. That big nose comes from Garlic’s Afghan ancestry, and you can also feel the ancient landrace strain’s influence in Garlic’s deep body high. Garlic breaks the mold, however, by also boasting an energizing, cerebral component that keeps both the living and the undead demanding the strain year after year. shop at a dispensary near you

Spook up your smoke spot

Smoke Temple Cross Joint Halloween Bundle If you’ve spent all year matching your blacks, jamming to your Siouxsie and the Banshees mix, and getting ready for October, then Smoke Temple has the bundle for you. They’ve packed up all the equipment you need for a stylish sesh, and knocked 15% off the price to boot. This pack includes a Smoke Temple rolling tray, packing stick, sturdy wooden ash tray, and two impeccably crafted cross joints, a 1g and a 3g, that come in devilishly delightful boxes that you’ll want to hold on to long after the papers are ashes. We tip our hats to Smoke Temple for doing their part to make sure goth never dies. $39.91 at DaySavers →

Canna Style Tombstone Ashtray Give your fallen flower the respect it deserves and give it a proper burial with this Tombtone Ashtray from Canna Style. We appreciate the wide base and easy-to-clean ceramic construction, but if we’re honest, this ashtray snagged a spot on the list for exploring the largely untapped comedic vein of ashtray humor. If you’re the type to seasonally decorate, then this ashtray is simply a must—not only is it on-point for Halloween and could be the centerpiece of an outdoor get-together, it’s cute, funny, and sturdy enough to live on a pun-lover’s porch year-round. $34.00 at Canna Style →

Empire Smokes Spooky Halloween Bundle Empire Smokes always comes through for fun, well-constructed novelty accessories, and their Halloween bundle is the pièce de résistance of gotta-have-it glass. While candy corn might be the most polarizing of Halloween candies, this adorable & hilarious candy corn pipe is anything but. It’s sure to be the star of the party, rivaled only by its bundle mate. With this pumpkin bowl, your bong can dress up in Halloween fashion, and after all that it’s done for you, doesn’t it deserve a little time in costume?

$54.00 at Empire Smokes →

Get your own treats

Grön Mega Pearls Do you remember the truly overwhelming hauls of trick or treating, of feeling like there was an endless supply of sweetness ahead of you? Grön does, and they’ve done their level best to reproduce that feeling in their Mega Pearls, gigantic 100mg gummies that you can enjoy by the slice, or just take a bite like you’re bobbing for apples. That’s no idle comparison either; Grön’s Mega Pearls even have a fall-flavored Sour Apple variety that adds a bit of seasonal crispness to Grön’s trademark sugar-coated standouts.

shop at a dispensary near you

Not available in your area? Find top-rated edibles near you →

BATCH Apple Cinnamon Recreation Gummies BATCH gummies are consistently some of our favorites due to their impeccable flavor profiles and vibey cannabinoid mix, so when we saw that they had a limited-edition fall flavor on offer, we definitely took notice. Be still, our hearts! These little apple and cinnamon-flavored wonders give distinctive fall flavors the BATCH treatment of well-dosed comfort. Get your sweater on, find your favorite blanket, and have a night in with BATCH for the perfect fall evening. starting at $60 at BATCH →

Better than punch

Crescent Canna Wobble THC Energy Drink The Halloween season and all its social demands can be an endurance test, and Crescent Canna has the boost you need to be able to party all night long while wearing a costume, or just stay up late enough to finish your horror flick. Each can of Wobble features either 5mg or 10mg of THC, plus a decent dose of caffeine to give you a surge of energy and euphoria whenever you need it. Crescent Canna developed Wobble in partnership with Big Freedia, who has made sure that Wobble gives everyone a chance to be a diva. All you need to do is put on your best Halloween outfit, pop the top of the Wobble, and have a scary good time. $55.00 at Crescent Canna →

Cornbread Hemp Blueberry Breeze THC Seltzer Halloween also means harvest, and nobody understands the importance of bringing the harvest to the consumer like Cornbread Hemp. Their products always have a wholesome helping of homespun charm that feels perfect for the season, and their THC seltzers are a wonderful option to stock the fridge for a Halloween bash. Each can has 5mg THC and just 25 calories, so they give you just enough of a buzz without adding to any Halloween candy-induced calorie concerns. We’re big fans of Cornbread’s Blueberry Breeze flavor, but all four of their seltzer options are the ideal social lubricant for your spooktacular. $24.99 at Cornbread Hemp →

Party-ready pre-rolls

STIIIZY Strawberry Cough 40’s Infused Pre-Rolls A pack of STIIIZY 40’s pre-rolls is the lightning bolt that can turn a dead party into a hopping monster mash. These .5g or 1g beauties are infused with premium live resin and coated in kief, so each one is enough to pass around and still get everyone involved to a just-right high. Your local dispensary will most likely have a variety of strains available, but we recommend Strawberry Cough for its Halloween-appropriate sweet flavor and energizing, giggly effects that’ll raise the vibes without putting anyone to sleep. shop at a dispensary near you

Arete Black Diamond THCA Pre-Rolls For those in THCA legal states, we heartily recommend Arete’s pre-rolls for Halloween and any other non-spooky day of the year as well. Their .6g pre-rolls are high-quality, affordable, and have a smooth, even burn. Our strain pick is Black Diamond, a classic relaxing Indica, which features a chill yet sociable high that is great for a chill hangout with a small group. Heads up, though, you’ll want to hide the best of your Halloween candy from your friends—Black Diamond is a famously munchie-inducing strain. $18.99 at Arete →

Make the night foggy

Magnitude 1g Afghan Kush Cartridge Magnitude is a mover-and-shaker in the vape world that offers virtually unparalleled control over your vaping experience, thanks to its innovative design. You can twist a Magnitude cartridge to customize the amount of airflow during your hit, so you can have a stronger or weaker pull according to your preference at the moment, and take Halloween as it comes. We suggest their Afghan Kush for an end-of-the-night strain pick that will help you put Halloween’s many scares behind you and get some rest. shop at a dispensary near you

Bay Smokes Live Resin THCA Vape Carts True live resin can be hard to find in the THCA world, but Bay Smokes never minds bucking a trend. We’re big fans of basically everything they’ve got on the market, but their vapes really are special. Smooth, full-bodied, and terpene-rich, Bay Smokes carts give the true strain-specific vaping experience for a price that won’t give you a jump scare. C’mon! What else do you need to know? If you live in a THCA legal state, grab one of their Blue Gushers cartridges and get sweet berry flavor delivered to your door. $35.99 at Bay Smokes →

