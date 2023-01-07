Connecticut’s top 10 cannabis strains

Here are the weed strains that Connecticut loves most, according to Leafly data.

Next Tuesday, January 10, Connecticut’s first legal weed stores will open for adult-use sales. Starting at 10 a.m., licensed hybrid retailers will be allowed to start selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over.

The inaugural list of stores includes Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness of CT in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington, Stamford, and Willimantic, The Botanist in Danbury and Montville, and Willow Brook Wellness in Meriden.

From edibles and carts, to top homegrown flower, these are the products to look for when Connecticut’s medical dispensaries expand to welcome all adult 21 and over next week, January 10.

Connecticut’s most popular strains

According to Leafly’s search data, these are the 10 strains people were looking for throughout 2022:

Wedding Cake from Bay Area CRAFT Delivery. (David Downs / Leafly)

Wedding Cake: Sweet, fluffy, soft. Smokers nationwide love this strain. That’s why it’s no surprise it started and ended the year as the most popular strain in Connecticut.

GG4: For four months out of 2022, GG4 held the top spot in Leafly’s 2022 strain ratings.

Ridgleline’s 2021 outdoor Runtz is the way. (Photo by Redwood Country Photos, Courtesy Ridgeline Farms)

Runtz: Runtz reached number two for a couple months this summer. The Leafly 2020 Strain of the Year pick has set the bar for Zaza over the past few years.

Ice Cream Cake: Another essential dessert strain that America is eating up from coast to coast. In Connecticut particularly, smokers are searching for this flavor with urgency, thanks to its intense pain relief.

Gelato terps will never go out of style. (David Downs/Leafly)

Gelato: this exotic staple is a favorite of both growers and shoppers who swear by the sweet taste, intense effects, and resilient genetics.

Blue Dream: This throwback classic still gets love in Connecticut. Some terps never go out of style.

Apple Fritter: A sweet bowl of this pungent hybrid will put hair on your chest (just kidding, but it will lay you out).

Oreoz : Connecticut can’t get enough of this sweet and dark strain that is associated with deep relaxation and creative sparks.

Jealousy works in greenhouses as well. (Courtesy CaliSelect, photo by CannaPics)

Jealousy: Leafly’s 2022 Strain of the Year is truly spectacular. Despite starting 2022 outside the top 10, Jealousy shot to number 6 in July and continued to hold court.

Mac 1: This sleeper pick started and ended the year at number 10. Expect an old school funk and intense high that will be sure to keep it on our radar throughout 2023.

