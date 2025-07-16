These are New York’s top concentrate, edible, and pre-rolls to check out on your next dispensary visit this summer.

There are thousands of incredible new brands on New York dispensary shelves. Many more will make their debut this year as new licenses and dispensaries launch across the state. Whether you love pre-rolls, edibles, or concentrates, discover your next favs for this summer below. Curated by budtenders, buyers, and owners across the state, check out our full rundown of the best flower in New York and send your feedback to @leaflyny on Instagram!

New York’s best pre-roll cannabis brands

Lobo Cannagars’ high-end box of pre-rolled cannabis on display at Smacked Village New York dispensary. (Calvin Stovall / Leafly)

Who’s got time to roll up? At stores like Superfly on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, pre-rolls fly off shelves before raw flower. That’s because local parents and professionals want fast, discreet options like dogwalkers and infused minis. Perfect for school drop offs and Zoom meetings. Based on the feedback we got are New York’s best pre-roll brands.

MFNY

(MFNY)

These resin-infused pre-rolls are perfect for busy smokers and beginners with a high tolerance. MFNY is known for their incredible concentrates and edibles. And now their pre-rolls are sweeping the state, and Budtenders are namechecking them as their top pick with no hesitation. Try Hash Burger flower x Hash Burger Resin at a dispensary near you this summer.

Alibi

(Alibi)

Alibi jumps off shelves thanks to consistently well-rolled joints stuffed with the state’s most sought after flavors. With handcrafted genetics and packaging that started in Oregon, this is one of the rare import brands that actively supports local stores and events. From Self-Care Sundays with Superfly Dispensary at Central Park, to Gallery Nights at Cannavita, follow Alibi for updates on can’t miss product drops and activations this summer.

OG Presidential

(Leafly)

JFK Buds recommends this to the highest-strength users. Looking to go to the moon before taking off at Kennedy or Laguardia Airport? Need a smoke break after a rough layover or delay? Make JFK Cannabis your first stop from the airport grab an OG Presidential pre-roll.

Lobo

.Housing Works board member and owner of Brooklyn Legends Dispensary. (Calvin Stovall / Leafly)

Lobo debuted at New York’s first legal dispensary Housing Works over two years ago. They’re still rolling with signature gold Minis and King-sized cannagars. Check them out at Travel Agency across the city, or Happy Days on Long Island.

Rec Roots

(courtesy of Rec Roots)

Rec Roots is dropping pre-rolls this summer, including a special batch of East Coast Sour Diesel. We tried one last week and can confirm that classic sour terps are still alive. Stay on the lookout for these to hit shelves near you soon.

New York’s best edible and cooking brands

Since 2015, Chef for Higher has produced over 300 supper clubs and catered events, pioneering the new age of infused dining. Find Chef for Higher cooking essentials at New York dispensaries like Nicklz in Manhattan, BK Exotic in Brooklyn, or Just a Little Higher in Queens. (Chef for Higher)

Don’t have time to roll up and smoke? New York dispensaries are carrying some incredible edible products that come in all forms. Gummies, tinctures, and cooking essentials are all on the menu. Here are some of our favorites for you to try on your next visit.

Cannabals

(Cannabals)

Cannabals taste great and hit hard, despite their small size. Their legend is spreading across New York thanks to activations with stores like Superfly and Cannavita. Budtenders and buyers at both stores raved about Cannabals, saying their vegan-friendly Blueberry Dreams gummies are a great aid for sleep.

Gezoont Goodies

(Gezoont Goodies)

From flawless chocolate-chip cookies to infused popping rocks (called Fizzy Lifting Crystals), the Gezoont Goodies brand flies off of shelves at the select stores who carry them. If you have a sweet tooth and high THC tolerance, it’s worth searching for these unique goodies from local stores like JFK Cannabis.

FLAV

(FLAV)

Infused gummies, peach rings and watermelon wings are always a treat. But when they taste better than the non-infused options at your local grocery store, it will take a lot of self-control to stop at only one piece. Enjoy, just dose responsibly.

Chef for Higher

New York’s first culinary lifestyle brand was founded by BIPOC and women entrepreneurs well before 2021—legacy to legal. Chef for Higher launched April 19 last year on the adult-use market with the release of the Cooking Essentials (coconut oil, extra virgin olive oil, honey, and ghee), the first of its kind in New York’s legal dispensaries. Chef for Higher also offers jellies, as well as B2B services and curated dining experiences.

“We are a true legacy to legal company: Independent, self-funded and minority owned and built to launch in New York’s adult use market. We know culinary/food isn’t the first thing customers ask for but we truly believe consumption through diet/food will be big, especially for people who can’t or don’t want to smoke. And it’s healthier, just takes a little education.” Hawaii Mike, Chef for Higher

Off Hours is a brand that embodies downtown Manhattan—it’s cool, it’s edgy, and its products hit. Off Hours has made ripples before with its colorful, nightclub-inspired packaging and products that exude chic. They formulate all their gummies in ratios of various cannabinoids for a feeling-focused experience paired with fruity flavors. Their vapes too, but you can choose from strain-specific options too.

(Calvin Stovall / Leafly)

New York’s undisputed favorite canna-beverage is Ayrloom. From infused lemonades, half-and-halfs, and colas, to seltzers and their flagship Honeycrisp apple cider, Ayrloom simply doesn’t miss. These are great for mocktails, but also standalone as the perfect option to chill on a hot summer day.

NY’s best cannabis concentrate brands

Vapes, carts, and hashish from these brands are selling fast in New York dispensaries. Here are the concentrate providers that have New York budtenders and smokers in the clouds.

MFNY

(MFNY)

MFNY creates NY’s best concentrates using single-source Hudson Valley farm. (60 miles north of NYC). Being seed-to-shelf means we control every variable – from growing the plant to harvesting to processing – to ensure we deliver the highest quality products.

Urbanxtracts

What would Eleanor Roosevelt say if she knew a former reform school she spearheaded had become a full-fledged cannabis operation? Warwick, New York is now home to Urbanxtracts, a vertically-integrated cannabis concentrates brand.

They work with established brands like PAX, but also offer their own brand of flower, hash, vapes, and dabbables. Their cold cure rosin comes in the funkiest of flavors like Ayo (which they also offer as flower), Sour Kosher, and Guava Lato.

Jaunty

(Jaunty)

Jaunty is one brand under Naturae brands, a stable of cannabis products filling gaps in the market. Jaunty debuted with reliably potent vape cartridges (up to 90% THC), and have since expanded their formulas and delved into edibles. Their rosin-based vaporizers prove that whole-plant extracts don’t have to sacrifice potency for flavor, and vice versa.

Silly Nice

Not all concentrates have to be dabs. Silly Nice (at least for now) chooses to focus on concentrates that work best when paired with others: bubble hash and diamond THCa powder. You can technically consume these on their own, but they really bloom when rolled up with some flower or added to a dab that you want to punch up. In fact, you can buy a frosted hash ball too! If this sounds too niche, they also offer vape carts and their most unique product, a 2-gram disposable vape that tops 80% THC.

Olio

(Olio)

Olio, the Italian word for oil, wants you to have it your way. Olio offers all kinds of cannabis oil products, ranging from edibles to vapes to dabs. While they do produce plenty of BHO and live resin products, they stand out as one of the few options right now for solventless dabs in New York’s legal market right now. Their rosin is flavorful and full of THC, made from strains like

Legacy-to-legal is the motto for New York’s cannabis industry. Meet the pioneers who helped make it possible for New York’s legal cannabis farms and dispensaries to be owned by members of the legacy community.

Branson

Legacy cannabis leader Branson, who inspired dozens of iconic rap lyrics and the Dave Chappelle character Samson in stoner cult classic ‘Half Baked.’ (Calvin Stovall / Leafly)

Working out of a candy store-slash-juice bar in Harlem, Branson was a major provider of high-grade marijuana and hash oils in NYC during the early ’90s. Operating in the thick of the War On Drugs, Branson was one of the rare standalone plugs that celebrity smokers visiting NYC could count on to deliver good gas. Hence the chronic name drops on songs from legendary rappers like The Notorious B.I.G., The LOX, Nas, and Redman. Branson’s products will soon be on New York dispensary shelves, and will be a must-cop for legacy connoisseurs.

GUMBO

GUMBO is a strain with monster branding worldwide–from the Bronx to Bangkok. Legacy pioneer Luka Brazi and partner Alexis Major told Leafly about their plan to take over cannabis in 2022–and they’ve more than followed through so far. The Trends strain data shows that GUMBO has been hovering around the top 10 strains in New York since 2023, thanks in large part to Brazi and Major’s massive influence, including local events, merch, and content.

Certz

One of New York’s most beloved cannabis lounges is finally licensed. They’re opening soon. So get familiar with this legacy-to-legal success story that specializes in breeding, selling, and hosting one of New York’s most essential cannabis experiences. Follow CEO Steph V. and the Voice of the Sesh Euro V for more updates on their plans for the licensed market.

5Boro

5Boro is one of New York’s most-respected legacy br. Already on shelves at dozens of dispensaries, the distinct packaging and array of winning strains like Double Grape are favorites around the state. 5Boro is available now at Bleu Leaf in the Bronx or Travel Agency in Manhattan.

Try their hybrid of Sour Stomper and Grape Crinkle, showcases terpenes including B-Myrcene, Limonene, A-Pinene, and B-Caryophyllene. Its effects are lauded for inducing relaxation and happiness while stimulating appetite without diminishing motivation. With aromas reminiscent of sweet and sour grapes, accompanied by hints of oats and wood, it offers a complex flavor profile ranging from fruity sweetness to earthy notes, with a pungent, herbal aftertaste.

Fly Private Social

(Meg Schmidt / Leafly)

The long-awaited grand opening of Fly Private Social is this week. Hosted by Chef for Higher’s Hawaii Mike, the beloved 420-friendly lounge is now licensed after years of underground operation. Bringing incredible food, drink and entertainment options weekly. Visit 240 Dekalb in Brooklyn for great DJs, sports watch parties, and birthday celebrations Thursday through Sunday. Weekly events showcase the venue’s dedication to celebrating Hip Hop culture with food options like Hard Knock Rice bowls.

New York’s homegrow brands to watch

(courtesy of Homegrown Cannabis Co.)

Homegrow is now legal in New York—some of the state’s most talented cultivators and curators are hunting the phenotypes that will soon dominate the market. From classics like Sour and Haze, to cutting edge flavors we haven’t even heard of yet, follow these brands for homegrow seeds, supplies, and events around New York.

Piff Coast Farms

(Piff Coast Farms)

Piff Coast Farms is one of New York’s fastest-growing active brands, with flower, seeds, and events like PiffCon quenching New York’s thirst for classic Haze terps. Their flower selection is still expanding, but New York Homegrowers can secure exclusive strains like Grapefruit Chem and Holy Communion.

Dr. Midtown

Dr. Midtown’s homegrown pre-rolls are moving units across the state. But the brand doesn’t only serve smokers. Dr. Midtown is about to debut a line of seeds that will put his genetics in the hands of New York homegrowers. On his blog, Dr. Midtown wrote that homegrow is an opportunity for personal responsibility and empowerment. Stay tuned for exclusive strain reviews from the new line, which will give New Yorkers the chance to cultivate the same strains they love to smoke.

Elev8 Seeds

(Elev8 / Leafly)

Now that homegrow is legal in New York, Leafly search data for Elev8 seeds is through the roof. Based in Seattle, Washington, Elev8 has built an audience in New York by hunting for top 1% genetics, aka keepers. With medical and adult-use partners across the country, Elev8 has built an elite rep for providing stable genetics to both beginners and experts.