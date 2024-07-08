Good Grades Dispensary: Weekly Report Card

Class is in session. Here’s the Good Grades review of Eaton Botanicals new Gal Pal and Daily Elevation edibles!

Every week, Leafly and Good Grades Dispensary in Queens, New York partner to review a new product from the licensed market. This week, budtender Melody is reviewing the Gal Pal (Watermelon) and Daily Elevation (peach) flavors of Eaton Botanical’s 5 mg gummies (1:1 THC/CBD) (Hybrid).

Good Grades is Queens, NY’s first woman-owned dispensary. Follow Good Grades on Leafly for more products and reviews.

Gal Pal (Watermelon) by Eaton Botanicals

Gal Pal gummies by Eaton Botanicals are made to be a lady’s best friend anytime of the month with soothing herbs and a slight kick of THC and CBD.

“Ladies these are your new best friend for anytime of the month. Infused with CBD and magnolia bark extract, chasteberry, vitamin B6. I feel like the components in here also help with bloodflow, and relief from inflammation. Even if you’re not on your period, it’s a good experience. And you still get that buzz from the 5 mg dosage of THC.

Daily Elevation (Peach) by Eaton Botanicals

“I feel like this is similar to a sativa strain. It has 280 mg of Cordyceps, which is a mushroom extract that’s not psychedelic. The benefits are giving energy, elevation, and motivation to start your day!”

