Leafly staff picks: the strains that got us through 2020

Detailed texture backround of cannabis flower for dispensary in clear jugs
Working at Leafly provides a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of weed. And while Leafly’s staff has spent most of 2020 working hard under unprecedented circumstances, they know which strains kept them going through a wild and crazy year.
Check out this list of strains that Leaflets enjoyed in both the US and Canada in 2020.
Space Queen
Leafly is full of newshounds, pop culture aficionados, and social media nerds. Our senior financial analyst, Erica, made a 2020 memory with Space Queen that she’ll never forget.
Leafly staff members have a real connection with the outdoors. It’s not strange for someone on the team to ditch their electronics and get out into Mother Nature – like Tanner, our senior business intelligence manager, did with some Stardawg.
Leafly wouldn’t be the same without our relationships with dispensaries. Meghan, who works as a client success manager, even found her new favorite strain, Forbidden Fruit, while helping a dispensary set up their online ordering.
COVID may have stopped us from being in the office, but it didn’t stop Leafly Staff in Washington from enjoying the beautiful Seattle summer. Program manager Karen kept the party rolling with Gaswerx in Summer 2020.
From all of us at Leafly to you, happy holidays and congrats on making it through an unforgettable 2020! Don’t forget: weed makes the perfect gift any time of the year.
Leafly Staff
Leafly is the world’s largest cannabis information resource, empowering people in legal cannabis markets to learn about the right products for their lifestyle and wellness needs. Our team of cannabis professionals collectively share years of experience in all corners of the market, from growing and retail, to science and medicine, to data and technology.
