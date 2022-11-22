Leafly holiday gift guide 2022: Massachusetts

Give the perfect present with this curated weed gift list created with Massachusetts in mind.

Looking for the perfect plant-based gift for the cannabis lover in your life? Well, Massachusetts, we’ve got you covered! Instead of leaving your holiday shopping to the wayside, you can choose from some of Leafly’s favorite weed products on the market right now.

Whether the person on your list prefers smoking, eating edibles, or doing dabs, these picks are available at dispensaries across Massachusetts and will help everyone to relax, get cozy, and enjoy the holiday season.

(Blue River Terps/Leafly)

There are so many different concentrate consistencies out there, but for the dabber on your list, why not try Blue River Terps’ wintery snow rosin?

Blue River Terps calls its snow rosin the “world’s healthiest dab” because it’s created through a completely solventless process—no ethanol, butane, or other chemicals touch this concentrate. The name “snow rosin” comes from this rosin’s consistency. It’s light and flaky, breaking apart and dissolving like ice into water.

Each batch is derived from a single source and is strain specific, and the concentrate regularly tests in the high-90% range for total active cannabinoids. Terpenes make up between 1-3% of that.

Dabbers can either fire it up in a traditional dab rig or break it up and sprinkle it onto a joint or bowl for a terpy and potent boost.

(matter./Leafly)

With a reputation for its potency, Intergalactic from matter. is an indica-dominant strain ready to take seasoned explorers on a ride that’s out of this world.

The citrusy, sweet strain is known to spark creativity, so it’s the ideal holiday companion when it comes to decorating, baking cookies, or crafting homemade gifts. And creativity isn’t the only thing Intergalactic inspires—consumers report it can give a serious lift to appetites, as well.

Keep it handy for all your festive feasting this season.

(RYTHM/Leafly)

RYTHM grows great bud, hands down. Their nugs are always full and coated in trichomes, offering smooth, terpy hits. Brownie Scout, however, is a standout strain in RYTHM’s impressive lineup.

This strain is a hybrid that leans heavily on the indica side, and RYTHM growers claim Brownie Scout is one of their densest strains. With hefty purple buds coated with specks of orange and white crystals, they’re almost as nice to look at as they are to smoke!

Regularly testing around 30% THC, just a few hits of this potent flower will give you a euphoric feeling and encourage you to get some sleep. It’s perfect for de-stressing and settling in on a cold winter night.

Brownie Scout’s dominant terpenes include limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene. Upon exhale, it tastes sweet and earthy with a kick of spice.

(Levia/Leafly)

Cannabis-infused drinks have taken hold of the Massachusetts market, and Levia is at the forefront. Founded in early 2021, Levia was one of the first cannabis seltzer brands in the state. Its drinks are formulated in Georgetown, MA, with local bud and other natural ingredients.

The company’s original unique flavors each clock in at 5 mg of THC, making them easy to dose. And these zero-calorie drinks start working a bit quicker than traditional edibles since the THC is partially absorbed sublingually when you drink one.

Bring a few cans to a holiday party or wrap them up as a gift, and you’re sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

(Fernway/Leafly)

Since Fernway‘s inception in 2018, few have been able to compete with its potent, flavored vape products. The brand is constantly innovating, and the Traveler disposable vaporizer rolled out in July. Along with all other Fernway products, it’s recyclable at partner dispensaries that sell them.

These vaporizers combine pure, distillate cannabis extract with botanical terpenes to make flavorful vapes with great effects. And they certainly pack a punch with the concentrate inside measuring at nearly 80% THC.

Fernway’s Cranberry Jam flavor is the perfect present for the vape-lover on your holiday list. The flavor is tart and crisp, earthy and unprocessed. Once you try one, you won’t want to smoke anything else.

The Traveler hardware comes fully charged and has a sleek, slim shape you can easily toss in a bag or pocket. Each comes pre-filled with 0.3 grams of cannabis extract, perfect for the friend who’s on the go—whether they’re new to vaping or a seasoned smoker looking for a high-quality, delicious option.

(Nature’s Heritage/Leafly)

This strain is perfect for winter, and not just because of its name. Nature’s Heritage flower bursts with terpenes and sports bright, beautiful colors, and Snowball is no exception. Its name comes from the brilliant, glittering crystals that coat its fluffy nugs.

Snowball is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses The White and Chem 4. The White’s hybrid qualities balance out Chem 4’s high-testing indica traits, providing a solid head and body high. This strain typically tests in the low-20% THC range, making it perfect for a cozy, relaxing evening toke that won’t knock you out immediately.

The dominant terpenes in Snowball are myrcene and limonene, which provide an aroma of sweet citrus mixed with pungent gas. Expect a diesel-heavy hit on the inhale, followed by flavors of sweet, fruity cream. Pair a bowl of Snowball with a mug of hot cocoa for a heavenly, snug evening at home.

