Must-have 420 accessories based on your stoner persona

Back in the day, besides your typical headshop bong, a few carved pipes, and the trusty joint, there weren’t too many other tools or ways to consume cannabis. But as the industry has evolved, so have the products in and around it, opening new opportunities for techy gadgets, yummy edibles, and smoking accouterments to cater to every kind of stoner.

From different ways you can consume hemp to 420 accessories that will help you be your best self, here’s a list of our favorites —based on the inner stoner you’re trying to connect with this 420.

Read through to find which 420 personality fits you best, or skip to your section.

The Flower Child

You’re the type of stoner who can relate to everything 70s . You regularly imagine what it would be like to chill at a Grateful Dead concert and roam the Californian coast in a revamped VW camper van. Your world is ruled by good vibes only and you cherish artisanal handicrafts (locally-sourced preferred).

Meraki tips

There’s nothing like a good joint. You’ll appreciate these reusable, terpene-dipped wooden tips next time you roll—even more so knowing that you can throw them straight into the compost when it’s time.

Houseplant Home collection

It seems Seth Rogen is in the middle of a creative evolution—from Hollywood actor to design director. We love his new line of flower and retro accessories, including this electric lighter. (Who uses plastic lighters anymore?)

Barbari herbals

Nothing says flower child like hemp and botanical pre-rolls. Meet Barbari and their herbal blends, meant to enhance your smoking experience and help you feel more playful, more uplifted, or more rested. You can even get a subscription.

Light Within candle

Nothing better than sparking one before chilling—and these vegan candles is the perfect companion to set the vibe. Handpoured in Rochester, NY, it’s made with soy wax and a mix of hemp seed oil, lemon, and vetiver.

Bonus IG follow: Men with their Flowers

Run by cannabis dynamo @ohhmygeeg, this instagram account celebrates inclusivity and sensitivy.

The Design Aficionado

Sleek aesthetics are your thing, and chances are you’re a minimalist who appreciates brutalist architecture mixed with a zen design. Everything you own must be pleasing to the eye and deliver high functionality.

Omura

A result of designer Michael Young’s sketches, this portable flower vaporizer looks like a gadget that would appear in a Bond movie. Inside, a dual-heating oven makes sure the disposable flower sticks combust evenly, providing a full-flavor profile.

Aplós hemp-infused drinks

The day you stopped drinking alcohol you realized how much you loved mixing cocktails. So when you came across this hemp-infused drink (formulated by master mixologist Lynnette Marrero) you celebrated with your 0.0% version of a negroni.

Edition sesh set

It might be the eye for detail you inherited from studying Bauhaus or just a need to keep your utensils organized, but this nesting set of three trays helps your smoking session run smoothly.

Keith Haring collection

(Courtesy of Higher Standards)

Since the day you first saw Keith Haring’s art at the MoMA you felt a deep connection to his voice and creative expression. It was only obvious the Dog Bat had a place in your heart (and living room). Higher Standards has a whole collection ready for you to add his art to your home.

The Wellness Enthusiast

From Crossfit to power yoga, you’ve tried everything to cultivate your body (a.k.a. your temple) and optimize your wellbeing. Although you rarely smoke to avoid the possibility of decreasing your stamina, you’re a great believer in the benefits of using cannabis for muscle development and recovery.

Offfield CBD powder

You haven’t touched a Gatorade since you graduated from high school, but you’ve always enjoyed a swig of electrolytes during your run. This powdered CBD contains enough of them to keep you hydrated to the finish line.

Matador meggings

If you feel that gym apparel was getting too boring, then you need to get these leggings. They’ll surely turn a few heads at the weight rack, so make sure you haven’t skipped leg day. While they are targeted towards men, these “meggings” look like something someone of any gender could enjoy.

Cosmic View athletic balm

Meet the store brand pain cream killer. This organic salve mixes full-spectrum CBD and THC-rich cannabis with arnica, comfrey, menthol, wintergreen, and spearmint oils that relieve body aches and refreshes the skin after a long workout.

LPP Change is Coming hoodie

As a cannabis consumer you’re well aware that as the industry grows and much profit from it, there’s a great number of people still behind bars for non-violent cannabis-related offenses. Show your support with the Last Prisoner Project hoodie.

The Conscious Stoner

You and Mother Nature are tight. Everything you do is fully conscious of the impact your actions generate on the planet, so when it comes to your gear, you want to make sure it’s as connected to Earth as possible.

Levo infuser

We know your kind: you love to cook and bake. It’s hard to get a decent organic and gluten-free muffin, so it’s always better to make your own. This machine will become your best friend to add that extra secret ingredient everyone will love.

Periodic hemp caramels

Vegan caramel. Yup, you read that right. By mixing coconut oil and hemp from organic farms in Oregon, these guys have created a limonene and terpinolene dominant candy that will give you an energy boost before helping you unwind.

HUM protein powder with hemp

Many people choose more conscious consumption due to digestion problems. HUM’s new vegan protein powder contains hemp, pea, and pumpkin protein and is low-FODmap certified for easy digestion.

Otto CBD cider

Hopped Apple. Pineapple Passion. Pear Rhubarb. These lightly-hopped CBD ciders are made from organic Washington apples perfect for the person who wants to know their relaxational beverage is all-natural.

Bonus IG follow: Magic Hour Cannabis

This Oregon couple grows cannabis with clean and conscious methods. Follow them as they take over the US with their flower and consulting skills.

The Gadget Lover

Time is invaluable, so you make sure to keep that balance between working hard/toking hard. That’s why every one of the products you’ve purchased is aimed at efficiently providing you with technologies that improve your smoking soirées.

Banana Bro’s automatic grinder and cone filler

With it’s own convenient carrying case and the ability to turn anyone into a good joint roller, this automatic grinder and cone filler will make you feel like the Inspector Gadget of weed around your friends.

E1011 vaporizer

Pronounced ‘Elon’ we have a feeling this company is winking at the man launching spaceships left and right. The design of their vapes is good enough to save them a seat in one of the upcoming terraforming missions.

Hitoki Trident

Of course, you want to light your herb using a laser. Hitoki’s Trident is as cutting-edge as it gets. The company describes its combustion method as similar to a magnifying glass under the sun—if the sun was Terminator.

The Global Traveler

And for our travelers (who perhaps are feeling a little restless these days) we present the 420 accessories from around the world. These artisans from all over the globe are sure to remind you of your love for culture.

The GCC forest set

Made in Canada using locally sourced materials and working with regional craftsmen, these Forest Set trays are delicately made yet sturdy enough to withstand the passing of time without cracking. The pipe resembles a birch tree branch—just add flower and bloom.

Bhang accessories

Colombia has come a long way towards escaping the shadow of the cartel, and taken the lead in Latin America when it comes to cannabis. A clear example comes in the way of these polished accessories that provide the consumer with an elevated experience.

Rompotodo pipes and spoons

Buenos Aires might well be the most romantic city in South America and these Argentine pipes from Rompotodo are an ode to love. Equally endearing are the packaging and branding they come in. Every piece is made from hand-cast earthenware and made to order.

Aerbae stonerware

The Carrara quarries have provided marble to the world since the days of Michelangelo. Now Aerbae is evolving the stone, inviting us to switch to the slow lane, and focus on the process mindfully, “meeting the need for elegance and beauty as well as ease of use for people with reduced mobility and handling capabilities”.

Bonus IG account to follow: Doble Reina

Chilean sisters Javiera and Florencia Valle started making these uniquely shaped pipes as a way to celebrate “female inclusivity, creative freedom, and a positive cannabis consumption”. The best part? They’re all individually hand-painted, guaranteeing no pipe is the same.