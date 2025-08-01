Welcome to August, Stargazers. This month brings a mellow energy that encourages reflection, grounding, and slow growth. With Virgo season in full swing, it’s a good time to focus on the small things that bring peace: your daily rituals, mindful choices, and time spent in nature or in your favorite haze. Virgo’s practical energy blends well with cannabis for those seeking clarity, healing, or just a sense of routine that feels nourishing rather than restrictive.

As the month rolls forward, the skies hint at shifts on the horizon. Saturn is retrograde and prepares to re-enter Pisces on September 1st, marking the start of a deeper emotional journey that may already be stirring by late August. This shift can feel like a soft reminder to slow down and tune into your inner world. It’s okay if things don’t make immediate sense. Pisces energy invites patience and openness, not answers.

Though most of the heavy astrology lands in early September, it casts a long shadow through August. Uranus goes retrograde on September 6th, followed by a powerful Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7th. These bring emotional and energetic tides that may already be felt as early as late August.

Expect dreams to be more vivid, intuition sharper, and social energies more fluid. Then, on September 21st, the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo offers a clean slate—perfect for setting grounded intentions. August is best spent staying present, quietly preparing for what’s to come.

Jump to your horoscope

Your August horoscope

Aries: SFV OG

August encourages Aries to slow the pace a little and listen more closely to what’s going on beneath the surface. With Virgo season guiding the month, this is a time to get organized and handle the details you’ve been avoiding. Whether it’s your health, your habits, or your inbox, getting your everyday world in order can actually feel grounding right now. Cannabis may help you settle into this slower, more intentional rhythm without feeling boxed in.

The skies are also hinting at deeper emotional shifts ahead. Saturn retrograde re-enters Pisces on September 1st, and even before then, you might start to feel more sensitive or introspective. This energy deepens with Uranus turning retrograde on September 6th, and the powerful Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7th. These moments stir your inner world—dreams, intuition, and the stuff that doesn’t always make sense. Then, on September 21st, a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo offers a fresh start, especially in your daily life and routines. August is a good month to rest, reflect, and quietly prepare for those shifts.

SFV OG Dreaming big and breaking through blocks is totally on the agenda for Aries this August, with the sky saying you’ll be uncovering what’s been holding you back and planning your next moves. SFV OG is like your cosmic sidekick—it’s energizing, focus-enhancing buzz helps you dig into personal development without crashing into couch-lock territory. So when you need that extra mental clarity to turn ideas into action (or just vibe out with purpose), SFV OG’s got your back. shop SFV OG near you

Taurus: GMO Cookies

August offers Taurus a chance to reconnect with what feels steady and fulfilling. With Virgo season in the spotlight, it’s a good time to lean into routines, hobbies, or people that make you feel calm and supported. There’s also creative energy available this month, so if you’ve been thinking about starting something new, especially something hands-on or heart-centered, this is a great time to ease into it. Let cannabis help you soften your mind and stay present without rushing the process.

As the month winds down, you may start to feel some energetic shifts coming in. Saturn retrograde slips back into Pisces on September 1st, nudging you to reflect on your social circles and your role in the bigger picture. Then, with Uranus (your modern co-ruler) going retrograde on September 6th and a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7th, emotions could feel a bit more fluid or nostalgic. These are gentle cosmic cues to check in with your dreams, both literal and long-term. The month closes with a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo on September 21st, offering a grounded reset—especially in the areas of love, creativity, and personal joy.

GMO Cookies Taurus, August is rolling in with passion, new connections, and a surge of creative confidence—your steady, grounded energy is magnetic right now. GMO Cookies brings that perfect balance: mellow euphoria for your heart’s new adventures, plus creative fuel so you can flow with work decisions patiently and calmly. Kick back with GMO Cookies this month—the stress-relief and chill focus it offers lines up beautifully with your August horoscope, helping you savor serenity while embracing growth. shop GMO Cookies near you

Gemini: Gelonade

August invites Gemini to find balance between curiosity and quiet. Virgo season brings attention to your home life, habits, and how you care for yourself day-to-day. You may feel called to simplify or organize your space, or just carve out more time to unwind. Slowing down doesn’t mean getting bored—it means creating space to think clearly, especially when paired with a little cannabis and some grounding rituals.

Toward the end of the month, the energy starts to shift in subtle but meaningful ways. Saturn retrograde re-enters Pisces on September 1st, highlighting your career path and long-term goals. This might stir questions about direction or purpose, and with Uranus going retrograde on September 6th and a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7th, emotions tied to work, status, or pressure could surface. Don’t rush answers—these are moments for reflection. A New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo arrives on September 21st, offering a refreshing restart for your foundation—home, body, or mental clarity.

Gelonade Gemini, August is shaking things up and pushing you toward big decisions, creating a perfect opportunity to embrace bold change and claim your next chapter. Gelonade’s energizing, talkative, and focused buzz (thanks to its citrusy limonene and uplifting sativa‑leaning hybrid profile) gives you the creative pep and clarity to ride that unpredictable wave without losing your cool. So when those full‑moon revelations hit or your mind’s racing with new ideas, Gelonade helps you stay grounded, but go big in true Gemini style. shop Gelonade near you

Cancer: White Widow

August brings a gentle pace that suits Cancer well. With Virgo season in full swing, your focus turns to communication, planning, and staying connected in simple, meaningful ways. It’s a good month to clear out mental clutter—respond to messages, organize your thoughts, or even journal after a good session with your favorite strain. Conversations can feel more grounded now, and that helps you stay centered as the energy around you starts to shift.

As the month winds down, emotional undercurrents begin to rise. Saturn retrograde enters fellow water sign Pisces on September 1st, bringing a thoughtful, spiritual tone to your perspective. Then, with Uranus turning retrograde on September 6th and a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7th, your intuition and emotions may deepen. This can stir up old beliefs or dreams—don’t be afraid to sit with the feelings. The month ends with a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo on September 21st, giving you a clear space to set fresh intentions around how you think, speak, and share.

White Widow Cancer, August looks like a tough month—reactionary emotions, needing to retreat, and time to process a betrayal—so your horoscope suggests closing off and reconnecting with what truly nurtures you. White Widow’s balanced hybrid buzz brings uplifted, talkative energy without couch‑lock, helping you gently break free from isolation and reconnect at your own pace while easing stress and anxiety. Glow up your inner world this August—roll one and let White Widow spark that calm focus and help you open back up on your terms. shop White Widow near you

Leo: OG Kush

August carries a steady, grounding energy for Leo, especially after the intensity of your birthday season. With the Sun now in Virgo, your attention may shift toward money matters, personal values, and how you care for your resources—both physical and emotional. It’s a good time to reflect on your habits, spend mindfully, and check in with what truly brings you a sense of security. A relaxed mindset and your favorite herb can help you tune in without overthinking.

As the month closes, deeper themes begin to surface. Saturn retrograde enters Pisces on September 1st, encouraging you to take a softer look at shared responsibilities, trust, and long-term emotional healing. This is followed by Uranus retrograde on September 6th and a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7th—both of which may stir up feelings that have been just under the surface. Give yourself room to feel without needing to fix everything. On September 21st, the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo offers a quiet but powerful reset around your daily routine and priorities.

OG Kush Leo, August is shaping up as your power month—full of success at work and social events, with people admiring your confidence and energy. OG Kush brings that same bold yet grounded energy—its uplifting head high keeps your charisma shining, while mellow body calm helps you stay cool under the spotlight. Light up some OG Kush this August, and ride that Leo spotlight with laser focus, social ease, and just enough chill to let people see the real you. shop OG Kush near you

Virgo: King Louis

Happy Birthday, Virgo! It’s your season, and the spotlight is on you in a calm, clear kind of way. This month brings a chance to focus on yourself—your well-being, your goals, and how you want to move forward. It’s a great time to fine-tune your routines or start a new habit that supports your body or mind. If cannabis is part of your self-care, let it help you slow down and enjoy the process rather than aiming for perfection.

As September approaches, the energy turns inward. Saturn retrograde enters Pisces on September 1st, highlighting your closest relationships and how you show up in them. Then, Uranus turns retrograde on September 6th, followed by a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7th—both of which may bring emotional waves that push you to see things in a new light. It’s okay if some answers take time. On September 21st, a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in your sign gives you a personal reset—an ideal time to start fresh with intention, clarity, and care.

King Louis Virgo, August brings mood swings, introspection, and a surge of ambition—your horoscope warns against big rational decisions but gives the green light to trust your gut on everyday things. King Louis (aka King Louis XIII) is the perfect chill‑boss for this month: its indica‑leaning, piney, limonene‑rich vibe calms nerves while offering a gentle creative spark—ideal when you’re juggling emotional ups and downs yet still crushing it at work. Kick off the month with a session with King Louis to mellow out mood swings, stay grounded through emotional waves, and tap into that quiet confidence Virgo is known for. shop King Louis near you

Libra: Gary Payton

August invites Libra to slow things down and recharge behind the scenes. With Virgo season lighting up your introspective zone, this month is about rest, reflection, and getting in tune with your inner world. You might feel a little more private than usual—and that’s okay. Whether it’s through quiet evenings, journaling, or mellow cannabis sessions, this is a great time to reset your mental space without pressure to do or be more.

As the month closes out, deeper energy shifts begin to unfold. Saturn retrograde enters Pisces on September 1st, encouraging a thoughtful look at your health and daily habits. Then comes Uranus retrograde on September 6th and a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7th, which may bring emotional insights or shifts in how you manage your time and energy. Don’t rush to make sense of everything—just observe. On September 21st, a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo sets the stage for a personal reset, helping you wrap up the old and gently prepare for what’s next.

Gary Payton Libra, August is all about connecting, mentoring, and deepening your social power—your empathy is on point, and friends are looking to you for chill guidance. Gary Payton, a balanced 50/50 hybrid with a crisp, sweet‑diesel punch, gives you euphoric clarity and relaxed energy—perfect for hosting big hangouts or dropping wisdom without getting overwhelmed. So spark up some Gary Payton this month—it keeps your vibe smooth, your focus easy, and your Libra charm fully lit. shop Gary Payton near you

Scorpio: Oreoz

August offers Scorpio a gentle push toward connection and creativity. With Virgo season in play, this month highlights friendships, community, and future goals. You might find yourself drawn to group settings or collaborative projects that feel meaningful—or you may simply crave time with people who truly get you. It’s also a good time to enjoy low-pressure fun, especially when paired with your favorite chill ritual to help you stay open and relaxed.

By the end of the month, energy begins to shift in a more emotional direction. Saturn retrograde moves back into fellow water sign Pisces on September 1st, opening up a period of reflection around love, creativity, and what truly inspires you. Uranus goes retrograde on September 6th, followed closely by a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7th—both of which can stir up deeper feelings tied to your passions, art, or even old romantic dreams. On September 21st, the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo offers a quiet reset in your social world, helping you re-align with the people and goals that actually support your growth.

Oreoz Scorpio, August brings an unstoppable drive—you’re fiercely determined to hit your goals, but watch out for boundary-pushing vibes that could cause friction at work or in relationships. Oreoz, a potent indica-dominant hybrid with creamy vanilla, chocolate, and coffee notes, delivers a long-lasting, relaxing high that soothes stress and tempers intense focus—perfect for keeping your stubborn energy in check while you work toward success. Spark up some Oreoz this month—you’ll harness your drive without tipping into overwhelm, smoothing out mood swings so you can own your Scorpio power with balance. shop Oreoz near you

Sagittarius: Sour Tangie

August invites Sagittarius to ground some of your big ideas into real-world steps. With Virgo season highlighting your career and public life, this is a good month to check in with your goals, polish your plans, and handle responsibilities that have been piling up. You don’t have to overdo it—just take steady steps toward what feels meaningful. A little cannabis downtime might even help you sort through mental clutter and find clarity without stress.

The end of August starts to bring a deeper emotional tone. Saturn retrograde moves back into Pisces on September 1st, drawing your attention to your home, roots, or inner emotional world. Then, Uranus turns retrograde on September 6th, and a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces arrives on September 7th, potentially stirring feelings around where—and with whom—you feel truly at ease. Don’t rush to fix or understand everything. On September 21st, a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo offers a clean slate in your public life or career path, helping you focus on what’s next with more clarity.

Sour Tangie Sagittarius, August brings out your deep desires for freedom, passion, and exploration—whether it’s a thrilling getaway or diving into creative adventures. Sour Tangie’s sunny, citrus-fueled sativa buzz keeps you energized, focused, and uplifted—ideal for fueling spontaneous trips, tapping into that fresh creativity, or just getting lost in something new without burning out. Light one up this month to match your wanderlust and wild energy—Sour Tangie helps you stay inspired, passionate, and ready to own every moment. shop Sour Tangie near you

Capricorn: Purple Punch

August brings Capricorn a thoughtful shift in perspective. With Virgo season highlighting your ninth house of learning, growth, and exploration, this month invites you to stretch your mind and revisit ideas or goals that inspire you. Whether through travel, study, or a deep conversation, there’s something valuable in seeing things from a new angle. Let your downtime be reflective—maybe with a calming smoke session and a good book or documentary.

As the month winds down, a more emotional tone begins to unfold. Saturn retrograde, your ruling planet, re-enters Pisces on September 1st, encouraging you to slow down and listen more deeply to how you communicate and process information. Uranus turns retrograde on September 6th, followed by a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7th, which could stir feelings or insights related to your inner voice, dreams, or creative expression. Don’t overthink it—just observe. The month wraps with a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo on September 21st, bringing a calm reset in your outlook and helping you realign with what feels true.

Purple Punch Capricorn, August is an emotional rollercoaster full of mood swings, jealousy, and urges—your horoscope says you could benefit from creative outlets like dance to channel those feelings constructively. Purple Punch’s indica‑leaning, grape‑berry goodness delivers calming, full‑body relaxation that eases tension and soothes the jitters—exactly what you need when the inner critic’s loud and your heart’s on guard. Spark some Purple Punch this month to smooth out emotional peaks, open up your creative flow, and let that Capricorn grit shine without the stress. shop Purple Punch near you

Aquarius: Zoap

August offers Aquarius a chance to check in with your deeper needs, both emotional and practical. Virgo season highlights themes around shared resources, boundaries, and transformation, so it’s a good time to take a closer look at what you’re giving and receiving. Whether it’s about money, energy, or trust, clarity matters. Slowing down through your cannabis ritual might help you feel more grounded as you sort through the details without pressure.

As the month winds down, the energy begins to shift inward. Saturn retrograde enters Pisces on September 1st, calling attention to your personal values and how you define stability. Then comes Uranus retrograde on September 6th—your modern ruling planet—which could stir up unexpected emotions, followed closely by the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7th. These events may trigger deeper reflections on security, worth, and what you’re truly building. On September 21st, the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo offers a quiet but powerful reset, helping you shed what no longer works and recommit to what really matters.

Zoap Aquarius, August’s got you deep in your head—perfectionism’s peaking, and your usual chill is feeling a little too serious. Zoap brings a smooth, balanced high with creative lift and mellow clarity, perfect for dialing down the overthinking and tapping into your more playful, imaginative side. Light one up this month to let go of the pressure, laugh a little easier, and get back to flowing like your true weird-genius self. shop Zoap near you

Pisces: Permanent Marker

August invites Pisces to focus on relationships and how you connect with others. With Virgo season lighting up your partnership zone, this is a good time to reflect on how you show up in close bonds—romantic, friendly, or professional. Balance and communication matter, but don’t overanalyze. Let things flow, and if a little cannabis helps you relax into the moment, it may make space for more honest and meaningful exchanges.

The emotional tides rise as September approaches. Saturn retrograde moves back into your sign on September 1st, marking a return to personal growth lessons you’ve been working through. Then, Uranus goes retrograde on September 6th, followed by a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on September 7th—bringing powerful insights or shifts around your identity and inner world. You might feel more sensitive or reflective than usual, and that’s okay. On September 21st, a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo offers a reset in your relationships, helping you set healthier boundaries and intentions moving forward.

Permanent Marker Pisces, August is set up for romance, social fun, and creative flow—you’ll feel confident, patient, and ready to shine in relationships and group hangouts. Permanent Marker—Leafly’s 2023 Strain of the Year—is a hybrid that blends calming, tingly vibes with uplifting euphoria, plus a unique soapy‑funk taste that sparks creativity and helps smooth social nerves. Light up some Permanent Marker this month to boost your playful, social energy, ease any self-doubt, and let your natural Pisces charm flow freely. shop Permanent Marker near you

Check out last month’s horoscopes.