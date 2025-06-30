Welcome to a very busy July, stargazers. With so much heaviness in the world right now, it’s more important than ever to find softness where you can. Luckily, Cancer season is here to wrap us in its nurturing, water-sign warmth. It’s a good time to stay close to what feels real. Shared meals, quiet evenings, tending to your plants or pets, maybe a slow smoke session under a shaded tree. This isn’t the month for powering through; it’s for protecting your energy and letting yourself just be.

Four major transits shape the emotional landscape this month. Neptune goes retrograde on July 4th, clearing the fog and revealing where we’ve been clinging to illusions, sometimes comforting, sometimes necessary. Then on July 7th, Uranus enters Gemini, stirring the mental pot and bringing unexpected conversations or insights that might just change your outlook. Saturn retrograde starts on July 13th, asking us to review our responsibilities and long-term commitments. No need to panic, just get honest. And on July 18th, Mercury retrograde kicks in, as always, reminding us to slow down with communication, tech, and travel. Light up, take a breath, and know that not every message needs to be sent right away.

Even with all this cosmic movement, July offers moments of awe. Nothing takes the edge off a heavy day like a joint and a sky full of stars. Look up and you’ll catch Saturn rising in the evening sky, around 11 pm on July 1st and earlier—9 pm—by the end of the month. Through binoculars or a telescope, you might even glimpse the southern side of its rings. And just before dawn, Venus and Jupiter begin to reappear in the early morning sky. Buckle in, stargazers. This month’s sky is busy, beautiful, and begging you to slow down, spark up, and stay present.

Your July horoscope

Aries: Super Sour Diesel

July brings some cosmic curveballs, Aries, but you’re built for momentum, even if the pace shifts. Neptune turns retrograde on July 4th, nudging you to check in with your inner world. Dreams may feel foggy or uncertain, and that’s okay. It’s a good month to press pause on big assumptions and let clarity rise slowly. Then, on July 7th, Uranus zips into Gemini, sparking surprises in how you think, talk, and connect. Stay open; you might find yourself picking up a new skill, tech tool, or perspective that refreshes your mindset in unexpected ways.

Saturn goes retrograde on July 13th, reminding you to take responsibility without being too hard on yourself. You may feel pressure around career or long-term goals, but this is a chance to fine-tune your path, not panic. Mercury joins the retrograde parade on July 18th, which can bring delays or mix-ups in communication. Triple-check your messages and leave space for plans to shift. Through it all, stay flexible and kind to yourself.

Super Sour Diesel With its energizing, uplifting high and those fuel‑zesty limonene notes, Super Sour Diesel vibes with your July spotlight moment: just right for seizing the stage, deepening connections, or tackling that home project with flair. So roll with Super Sour Diesel this month and let your Aries spark glow extra bright—confident, social, and downright unstoppable.

Taurus: Guava

July invites you to slow down and listen closely, Taurus. With Neptune turning retrograde on July 4th, your intuition gets a quiet boost. You may feel the urge to rethink your long-term dreams or reassess the people and causes you’ve been investing energy into. Then, on July 7th, Uranus leaves your sign and enters Gemini, shifting the focus from your identity to your finances and self-worth. If money matters feel unstable or you’re craving more freedom in how you earn, this is the time to thoughtfully experiment.

As Saturn turns retrograde on July 13th, your social life or community ties might come under review. You could feel a bit of distance from others or start questioning where you really belong. Let this be a chance to realign with what feels meaningful, not a reason to retreat. Mercury retrograde on July 18th might stir confusion in conversations or short trips, so take things slow and double-check details. July isn’t about big leaps; it’s about subtle shifts, reflection, and letting things fall into place in their own time. Be gentle with yourself. You’re not behind, you’re just regrouping.

Guava Guavahits just right with its sativa‑leaning, fruity-gassy kick that sharpens focus and boosts creative confidence. As you're advised to gather energy and explore new professional angles this month, Guava's talkative, energetic vibes help you stay engaged, clear‑headed, and ready to charm or close deals without getting frazzled.

Gemini: Jokerz

July brings big shifts for you, Gemini, and while change is your comfort zone, even you might need a moment to catch your breath. Neptune goes retrograde on July 4th, stirring questions about your career path or public image. If things feel a bit unclear, don’t rush to fix it. Sometimes the fog is there so you slow down and see what really matters. The big news is Uranus entering your sign on July 7th. This kicks off a years-long period of personal reinvention. Expect surprises, breakthroughs, and a growing urge to break out of old molds. You won’t be the same by the end of this ride—and that’s a good thing.

Saturn retrograde starts on July 13th, asking you to get real about your long-term goals. It might feel like the pressure is on, especially if you’re unsure about your next step, but this isn’t about perfection, it’s about staying committed to what truly matters. Mercury, your ruling planet, goes retrograde on July 18th, which could bring mix-ups, delays, or moments of self-doubt. Give yourself extra space and time for reflection. July isn’t about pushing forward at full speed, it’s about reconnecting with your direction, even if the map looks different than you expected. You’ve got this.

Jokerz This indica-dominant hybrid brings a smooth euphoria that keeps you focused, relaxed, and ready to laugh through whatever surprises come your way. As Uranus shakes things up in your sign this month, Jokerz's grounding yet uplifting high helps you stay cool, communicative, and emotionally tuned in when things get wild.

Cancer: Truffle

Happy birthday, Cancer. July is a turning point for you, and while the shifts may feel big, you’re more than ready to meet them. Neptune goes retrograde on July 4th, inviting you to reflect on your beliefs, goals, or long-term plans. If the big picture feels blurry, don’t panic; it’s okay to pause and let clarity come slowly. On July 7th, Uranus enters your sign, bringing a powerful wave of change to your sense of self. This marks the beginning of a long-term evolution where you might feel more restless, more independent, or ready to shake things up in your identity or appearance. Embrace the fresh energy, it’s here to help you grow.

Saturn goes retrograde on July 13th, asking you to rethink your commitments, especially around education, travel, or personal growth. It’s not about abandoning your path, it’s about making sure it still feels right. Then Mercury turns retrograde on July 18th, which could stir up mix-ups in communication or cause you to second-guess your thoughts. Take your time making decisions and be gentle with yourself if things don’t go smoothly. July is less about having everything figured out and more about staying open to change while staying rooted in what feels true. You’re not losing control, you’re stepping into a new version of yourself, piece by piece.

Truffle Truffle, with its chill head‑and‑body vibe, will help you tap into that energy without burning out the sensitive emotional core Cancer excels at this month.

Leo: Peach Ringz

July asks you to trust the process, Leo, even if the path ahead isn’t crystal clear. Neptune goes retrograde on July 4th, bringing a reflective mood around shared resources, intimacy, and emotional depth. You may feel unsure about a financial or emotional bond, but don’t force clarity. Let things settle. Then, on July 7th, Uranus moves into Gemini, shaking up your social scene. Friendships, group dynamics, and even your goals could shift quickly. Stay open—new people or ideas could spark long-term changes in how you connect and contribute.

Saturn retrograde begins July 13th, highlighting deeper emotional commitments or obligations that need revisiting. If something feels heavy, it’s not a sign to quit; it’s a chance to reassess what’s worth your time and energy. Mercury goes retrograde on July 18th, just before Leo season kicks off, which could make you second-guess yourself. Miscommunications are likely, so give yourself grace and try not to overreact to small stuff. This month is more about realignment than action. You don’t need to have all the answers, just keep showing up with heart.

Virgo: Grape Pie

July encourages you to loosen your grip a little, Virgo, and trust that not everything needs a perfect plan. Neptune goes retrograde on July 4th, which may stir some confusion or longing in your closest relationships. If something feels off, give it space instead of trying to fix it right away. On July 7th, Uranus enters fellow Mercury-ruled Gemini, activating your career zone. Sudden changes or bold ideas could shake things up professionally. Don’t be afraid to pivot or explore a new direction—it might lead somewhere better than expected.

Saturn retrograde kicks in on July 13th, prompting a deeper look at commitments, especially in partnerships, both personal and professional. You might feel tested, but it’s a nudge to strengthen what matters and release what doesn’t. Mercury, your ruling planet, goes retrograde on July 18th, which could bring some hiccups in communication, decision-making, or just your usual flow. Be patient with yourself. This month isn’t about getting everything right; it’s about staying grounded while the sky shifts. Let yourself breathe. You’re not falling behind, you’re just recalibrating.

Libra: Pink Cookies

July invites you to take a breath and let things unfold a little more slowly, Libra. Neptune turns retrograde on July 4th, pulling your focus inward and encouraging a gentler approach to your daily routines and health. If things feel foggy or off balance, try not to overschedule yourself; this is a good time to recharge rather than push. On July 7th, Uranus enters fellow air sign Gemini, sparking a new wave of curiosity and big-picture thinking. Travel, learning, or spiritual growth may take surprising turns. Stay open; you’re being nudged to see the world in a new way.

Saturn retrograde begins July 13th, asking you to rethink how you manage your responsibilities, especially around work-life balance. If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, it’s time to streamline and set clearer boundaries. Mercury goes retrograde on July 18th, which may bring delays or miscommunication, especially in career matters. Don’t rush decisions; give things space to sort themselves out. This month is less about fast progress and more about thoughtful reflection. You’re not off-track, you’re just in a moment of recalibration. Let grace lead the way.

Pink Cookies Pink Cookies is the perfect vibe for you this month. It's sweet, creamy fruit-and-vanilla high lifts your mood without weighing you down, just right for that effortless harmony you're creating this month.

Scorpio: Bubble Gum

July encourages you to go deeper, Scorpio, but with a softer touch. Neptune turns retrograde on July 4th, which may stir old creative dreams or emotional memories. Instead of chasing clarity, let yourself feel things out; your inner compass knows the way. On July 7th, Uranus shifts into Gemini, shaking up the part of your chart that rules shared resources, intimacy, and transformation. You may experience sudden changes in a financial or emotional bond. It’s not all bad; this can be a breakthrough moment, as long as you stay flexible.

Saturn retrograde begins on July 13th, encouraging you to revisit how you express yourself and what truly brings you joy. There may be a need to slow down and focus on quality over quantity, especially in romance or creative pursuits. Mercury goes retrograde on July 18th, which can cloud communication and decision-making, especially around big commitments. Take your time. July isn’t about powering through; it’s about adjusting, listening, and making room for what’s evolving under the surface. You’re growing in ways you may not fully see yet, and that’s okay. Trust the process.

Bubble Gum This indica-dominant hybrid eases stress and sparks connection, letting your natural empathy shine.

Sagittarius: Gastro Pop

July brings some emotional undercurrents, Sagittarius, but also a spark of fresh connection. Neptune goes retrograde on July 4th, stirring up memories or unresolved feelings around home and family. You might feel more sensitive than usual; give yourself space to process, and don’t worry if you’re not sure what’s next. On July 7th, Uranus enters Gemini, your opposite sign, bringing unexpected changes to your relationships. New people may enter your life quickly, or an existing connection could shift gears. Keep an open heart, but don’t rush into anything; let things unfold naturally.

Saturn turns retrograde on July 13th, putting a spotlight on responsibilities, especially around communication and everyday commitments. You may need to slow down and reassess how you’re handling your time and energy. Then Mercury goes retrograde on July 18th, which could stir up mix-ups in contracts, conversations, or shared decisions, especially in partnerships. Double-check the details and don’t jump to conclusions. July is more about checking in than charging ahead. You don’t have to figure it all out now; just stay grounded, stay curious, and let things settle into place.

Gastro Pop With its sweet grape, citrus, and pepper flavor combo and chill social buzz, Gastro Pop is perfect as you roll into leadership mode and connect with colleagues or loved ones, without coming off too intense.

Capricorn: Sundae Driver

July invites you to slow your roll, Capricorn, and pay closer attention to the details you usually power past. Neptune turns retrograde on July 4th, softening your mental pace and encouraging deeper reflection. You may find it harder to focus or communicate clearly at first, but that’s a cue to listen more and push less. On July 7th, Uranus moves into Gemini, stirring up change in your daily routines, work habits, or even your health. If things start feeling unpredictable, treat it as a chance to innovate, not a crisis.

Saturn, your ruling planet, goes retrograde on July 13th, pulling you inward to reassess your values, goals, or how you use your resources. If something feels out of sync, trust that now’s the time to realign, not force progress. Mercury goes retrograde on July 18th, which may complicate conversations and logistics, especially on the job or in everyday tasks. Build in extra time and patience. July isn’t here to knock you off track; it’s offering you space to catch your breath, recalibrate, and approach things with more clarity. Be kind to yourself as you adjust. You’re doing just fine.

Aquarius: Midnight

July asks you to trust your instincts and give yourself permission to shift gears, Aquarius. Neptune goes retrograde on July 4th, which may bring some fuzziness around money, self-worth, or what really fuels your sense of security. If you’re feeling uncertain, take it as a nudge to slow down and reconnect with what truly matters to you. On July 7th, your ruling planet Uranus enters fellow air sign Gemini, kicking off a wave of change in your creative life, love life, or how you express yourself. Things may feel unpredictable, but that spark of inspiration? That’s real; follow it.

Saturn turns retrograde on July 13th, encouraging you to rethink how you’re managing your resources and long-term goals. You may feel a little pressure to get things “right,” but this is more about refinement than perfection. Mercury goes retrograde on July 18th, which can stir up delays or cross wires in love, creative projects, or communications with kids if you’re a parent. Be patient with yourself and others. July might not be the smoothest ride, but it’s helping you reset in the areas that matter most. Let go of the need to control every outcome; you’re evolving, even in the quiet moments.

Pisces: Lavender

July is a deeply reflective month for you, Pisces, and it starts right away with Neptune, your ruling planet, going retrograde on July 4th. You may feel extra sensitive or unsure of yourself, but this isn’t a step backward. It’s a chance to slow down, check in, and reconnect with your inner voice. Then on July 7th, Uranus moves into Gemini, bringing sudden changes or surprises at home or in your family life. Whether it’s a shift in living situation or a change in dynamics, try to stay flexible; new rhythms are emerging.

Saturn, currently in your sign, turns retrograde on July 13th. This might feel like a weight returning, asking you to take a closer look at your responsibilities, identity, or the path you’re carving for yourself. But don’t take it as a failure. This is your moment to refine and recommit. Mercury goes retrograde on July 18th, which can stir up confusion in your home life or personal history. Old issues might surface, but this is your chance to process them with more maturity and self-compassion. You don’t need all the answers this month. Just stay gentle, stay grounded, and take it one honest step at a time.

Lavender July's emotional waves have you feeling extra sensitive, Pisces. Stay grounded, stay creative, and float through those emotional tides with ease with help from relaxing Lavender.

