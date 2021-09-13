Massachusetts is among the latest states to join the ranks of the legal recreational cannabis world. The Baked Bean State—which we have lovingly nicknamed the “The Baked State”—made its official recreational debut early in 2020 and has experienced steady growth since. For Bay Staters, this growth has opened the doors to a wide variety of new cannabis strains to pick and choose from.

Among national favorites, locals often gravitate toward classics like GG4 (aka Gorilla Glue #4), Ice Cream Cake, and Runtz, Leafly’s 2020 Strain of the Year. But aside from these go-tos, we dug into the data to see what other strains the good people of the Bay State like to smoke. The next time you swing by the dispensary, ask your budtender about these popular strains in Massachusetts.

(David Downs/Leafly)

Strain type: Hybrid

Dominant terpene: Caryophyllene

Top effects: Happy, euphoric, relaxed

Helpful review: “Peanut Butter Breath is the ultimate head high. Think back to the days when you first started smoking cannabis—that feeling of ‘Where is the nearest sofa?’ Yup. That’s how this strain is. A nice and mellow, ultra stoney head high.”

Strain type: Hybrid

Dominant terpene: Caryophyllene

Top effects: Happy, euphoric, relaxed

Helpful review: “Cookies and Cream provides me a body high, but also fills my head with a comforting tingle that doesn’t cloud the mind, and is enjoyable while still allowing me to function.”

(David Downs/Leafly)

Strain type: Hybrid

Dominant terpene: Caryophyllene

Top effects: Giggle, relaxed, happy

Helpful review: “This strain feels like a nice stick of butter on a big ol’ pile of flapjacks. Gary Payton targets the parts of my body that have the most inflammation and it feels soothing. On top of that, the head high is dope and I’m able to watch a movie and keep up while also being zoned out.”

Strain type: Hybrid

Dominant terpene: Caryophyllene

Top effects: Euphoric, sleepy, relaxed

Helpful review: “The effects of this strain hit me instantaneously and kept increasing up to about 15 minutes. After that, physical relaxation kicked in. Grease Monkey is good for pain, mood, and stimulating appetite.”

(David Downs/Leafly)

Strain type: Hybrid

Dominant terpene: Caryophyllene

Top effects: Happy, relaxed, euphoric

Helpful review: “Lava Cake is some heavy stuff. It’s definitely not a strain to smoke before a meeting or talking to anyone, or performing simple tasks at home. If you do, you will be like ‘Whoa, I did not think I was that high.’ This strain is best to smoke before bed or after a long, hard day at work when you just wanna lay down and relax. It’s great for calming down as well.”

Strain type: Hybrid

Dominant terpene: Myrcene

Top effects: Energetic, uplifted, happy

Helpful review: “I choose this strain often. I feel the effects almost immediately with this one. It’s a real stony high with a good energetic undertone. People can definitely tell that you’re stoned after you smoke this one. Jet Fuel will make your eyes and body heavy if you take a larger dose.”

(Ryan Warren/Mapleglen Care Center)

Strain type: Hybrid

Dominant terpene: Unknown

Top effects: Relaxed, sleepy, euphoric

Helpful review: “This one is a headbuster for sure, I absolutely love it. With Brownie Scout, you only need a couple hits before you’re obliterated. The batch I bought clocks in at 28.9% THC, and usually that would cause some anxiety for me, but it was different with Brownie Scout. It’s such a calming and relaxing high that you have absolutely no room for paranoia. This strain gave me the urge to rub my puppy’s belly, and then I passed out on the floor for a couple hours. Needless to say, I can’t complain.”

