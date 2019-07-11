DO YOU NEED AN ATM FOR YOUR DISPENSARY? ALREADY HAVE ONE? READ ON.. ∆ WHO ARE WE? We are a Los Angeles based company that specializes in the placement of ATM machines for businesses who need them. ATM Domain is your trusted ATM Machine turnkey service provider in the nation. With over 15 years of experience, we have been serving dispensaries, hotels, gas stations, shopping centers, and many other industries all over the nation. ∆ WHAT MAKES US SPECIAL? Due to the nature of the business, local dispensaries need A LOT of cash in their machines. And let's face it, some ATM business providers aren't ready and don't even have the proper resources to keep up with the cash demand. Our strategic partnerships with our bank, processor, and other service providers allows us to always have cash on demand. Stop putting up cash flow in your ATM machines, or dealing with poor ATM maintenance services that run out of cash. With ATM Domain, you can rest assured that your dispensary will always have cash available when customers need it the most. ∆ IS YOUR BANK ACCOUNT AT RISK? Recent laws and regulations revolving around ATM business bank accounts have increased the number of bank accounts closing down. If you are processing your own transactions and are experiencing this with your current bank, we can help. Make sure that you are protected and compliant with current regulations. If you are leasing an ATM or hired another company to do the job, do yourself a favor and make sure they are compliant. Our promise to you is that each and every one of our machines are compliant and up-to-date with any new and upcoming regulations. ∆ SERVICES: We offer ATM placements for Marijuana Dispensaries. We developed customized ATM solutions in order to keep your dispensary stocked with cash. Our reputation in the Marijuana industry has grown and have been servicing (but not limited to) dispensaries in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, & California. No matter where you are in the United States, we can help. - Armored Car Cash Services: Safety is our number one priority and every ATM we deploy comes with an armored car cash service to ensure cash is available at all times. - Earn a Percentage of Each Transaction: Depending on the location and surcharge total for each transaction, your business can expect to earn anywhere from 10% - 50% from each and every transaction. - Online Real-Time Transaction Stats: Reports are available through our online portal where you can monitor transaction stats in real time. This reduces delays and eliminates the need for paper statements. - No Cost, Turnkey Solution: We handle everything from maintenance, cost of the ATM machine, installation, cash services, insurance, atm signage, paper supplies, and more. ∆ BENEFITS & FACTS OF HAVING AN ATM MACHINE: - Increase Sales. Studies show that an ATM can increase a business’s sales as much as 8%. - Cash Retention. 25% of the cash withdrawn from an ATM is spent on the premises. This number can be as high as 75% for nightclubs, bars and restaurants. - Control bad debt. Cash does not bounce. When a customer uses cash from an ATM it cuts down the charge backs, disputes, returned checks, and the stress associated with these incidents. - Security. By having an ATM there is less risk of robbery and employee theft. - Reduced costs. By directing your customer to the ATM, you can greatly reduce the credit card fees you are currently paying. Credit card transactions cost between 2% and 3% of a purchase. Instead of paying Visa and Mastercard, make money instead when a customer withdraws cash. - Save time. An ATM can save customer embarrassment and your employees time. An ATM also deposits funds directly into your bank account, which saves time and work. - Improved image. By providing new and unique services for your patrons, your image is improved. One reason people patronize your store is value. An ATM only adds to the overall value to your store. - Increase customers. Your customers will no longer need to stop at a competitor’s establishment to get cash (and spend it there). Customers will instead stop at your place of business because you can accommodate their cash needs. - Added Source of Revenue. With surcharge fees, you can earn more then enough to cover the cost of the ATM. The real profit comes from the additional sales from the hundreds of extra dollars available in your customer’s pocket. √ ATM customers spend an average of 20% to 25% more than non-ATM customers √ 40% of ATM users go to the ATM machine an average of 10 times per month √ Placement of an ATM machine is the second most requested service for retail stores √ Retail location ATM’s that dispense $20 bills increase store sales by over 8% √ ATM users are “habit”-driven, using the same ATM repeatedly √ There are no charge backs or credit risks with an ATM √ ATM customers prefer the convenience of a retail store to a bank CALL US TODAY 626-780-0040: Free rate comparison see how much your business could earn and save with ATM Domain!