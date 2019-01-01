 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. OG KUSH CBD CANNABIDIOL ISOLATE DAB WAX 90 %, 500MG

OG KUSH CBD CANNABIDIOL ISOLATE DAB WAX 90 %, 500MG

by CANVORY

Write a review
CANVORY Concentrates Solvent OG KUSH CBD CANNABIDIOL ISOLATE DAB WAX 90 %, 500MG
CANVORY Concentrates Solvent OG KUSH CBD CANNABIDIOL ISOLATE DAB WAX 90 %, 500MG

$39.99MSRP

About this product

OG KUSH CBD DAB WAX 90%, pure cannabidiol - 10% terpenes Our OG KUSH DAB WAX is 90% pure, making it one of the purest forms of cannabidiol available. It is a waxy product and contains almost exclusively cannabidiol, as well as 10% terpenes and traces of other cannabinoids. The CBD comes from European certified cannabis plants. The wax is produced by CO2 extraction; as a result, the product does not contain any THC. This means that there is no intoxicating effect after ingestion. With the addition of natural terpenes, which are also extracted from the cannabis plant, each variety has its own unique taste. CANVORY OG KUSH has a powerful pine aroma. Slightly earthy, with a fine aftertaste of lemon. About CBD DAB WAX Our OG KUSH CBD wax is 100% natural. It contains 0% THC and is manufactured in the EU. The DAB WAX is derived from organically grown, certified hemp plants (Cannabis Sativa L.). Our DAB WAX is ideal for dabbing or vaping. It is completely free of harmful pesticides and other pollutants. Use of the CBD wax: Many people use the CBD DAB WAX in a vaporizer suitable for oil or wax. Also in oil or wax bongs (Dabbing Bong) you can use the CBD wax.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

CANVORY Logo
The aim of the CANVORY brand is to make the perception of hemp, trade and the consumption of hemp socially acceptable. The brand breaks with well-known clichés and positions the product at the center of society. The diverse CANVORY product range offers selected and exclusive hemp highlights. CANVORY attaches great importance to sustainability, fairness and coolness. The company CANVORY assumes social responsibility and supports regional producers, traders as well as young creatives and artists. We treat our partners and customers with respect and respond with pleasure at work. Legality is one of the most important principles of our company. A clean cooperation with authorities and offices is part of our self-image. The CANVORY brand participates in the political discourse and encourages society to engage in hemp through media co-operations and its own campaigns. CANVORY is a new way of dealing with hemp! CANVORY - natural freedom.