Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Blue Dream has long been a top choice strain in the cannabis world and has now made its way to being a top seller in Washington State. Expect a rush of intense berry flavor followed by a cerebral and relaxing high. Sometimes referred to as the “Bayer of Cannabis,” popular myth suggests this sativa-dominant hybrid has the ability to relieve headaches and other minor pains, but we’ll leave that up to you to decide.
on March 27th, 2017
Blue Dream is a great everyday experience. It's well balanced between mind and body.
on March 22nd, 2017
This product is euphoric. Relaxation, with a dreamlike head high. Doesnt get any better than this. #420sweepstakes
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.