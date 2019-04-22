masd2324ds
WOW! It’s a bomb!
Sativa-dominant crossbred from Blueberry and Haze strains. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: Vine-ripened blueberries, fresh fruit, and floral notes will make your dream of a flavorful experience a reality. The Effects: Suitable for daytime, the sativa effects of Blue Dream provide a gentle body buzz and an uplifting, euphoric high that will have you feeling anything but blue. • Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency • Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology • Durable glass cartridge construction • Wickless ceramic heating element • USB charger included • Choice of finish: Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Silver Do Yourself a Flavor!
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.