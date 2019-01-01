 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
OG Kush (Colored Vinyl LP)

by Jazz Dispensary

$24.98MSRP

About this product

An entire album’s worth of classic groove from the critically acclaimed, deluxe four-LP box set Jazz Dispensary: Cosmic Stash. Featuring hard-to-find drum breaks, original samples and an unrelenting groove, OG Kush pays homage to the Hip-Hop’s golden age and beyond by presenting some of the most iconic samples in their original form. Translucent green vinyl.

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Jazz Dispensary Logo
Since its debut release on Record Store Day 2016, Jazz Dispensary has been making waves among fans and critics alike who have praised its innovative fusion of high-concept packaging and impeccable musical curation. Our inaugural offering, the Cosmic Stash vinyl box (released April, 2016), houses eight sides of the tastiest acid-jazz groovers, jazz-funk movers, spaced-out cosmic explorations and beyond. It's comprised of four distinct musical strains—“Soul Diesel,” “Purple Funk,” “OG Kush,” and “Astral Travelin.” Housed in a four way fold-out box, each LP features its own custom jacket design. All four records boast unique prescription labels, affixed to translucent colored vinyl, each one selected to reflect the intended effects of the music: translucent orange, purple, green, and clear. Look for more high-quality, musical offerings on our product page.