Full Spectrum, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil. OM FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) has no additives, just the full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and fats. This pharmaceutical grade extract is Alcohol-Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Purple Hindu Kush Grown by Alter Farms 677.2mg Total Cannabinoids 572.6mg THC & 0.2 mg CBD 2.3% Terpenes Top 4: βCaryophyllene, αHumulene, Limonene, Linalool Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours *Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*
A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.