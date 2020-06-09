Blue Dream Kush CBD 3:1 Winterized CO2 Vape Cart
Blue Dream Kush CBD 3:1
63.1% Total Cannabinoids
13.6% THC & 43.3% CBD
3.2% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, α-Humulene, Guaiol
Blue Dream Kush CBD: Blue Dream Kush (Hog’s Kush x Blue Dream x Sandstorm) mixed with Lifter (SH50 x Early Resin Berry).
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place