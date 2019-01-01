About this product
After decades of hands-on experience, our facility in Tacoma, WA reflects the skill and care of our master grower. Through the use of carefully applied hydroponics, we fine-tune exact amounts of nutrients, temperature, and light specific to our strains. We strive to grow healthy plants to their maximum yield. Our facility's state of the art ventilation and air-filtration system ensures that Perma products are pure. Every strain endures diligent lab testing allowing us to confidently and earnestly confirm the quality and THC content of our bud.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.