After decades of hands-on experience, our facility in Tacoma, WA reflects the skill and care of our master grower. Through the use of carefully applied hydroponics, we fine-tune exact amounts of nutrients, temperature, and light specific to our strains. We strive to grow healthy plants to their maximum yield. Our facility's state of the art ventilation and air-filtration system ensures that Perma products are pure. Every strain endures diligent lab testing allowing us to confidently and earnestly confirm the quality and THC content of our bud.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,649 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
