Hybrid

OG Cartridge 0.5g

by ROVE

ROVE Concentrates Cartridges OG Cartridge 0.5g

THC: 88.3% CBG: 1.74% Limonene: 9.83mg/g b-Myrcene: 6.16mg/g b-Carophyllene: 5.92mg/g

Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of longtime industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction, and laboratory science, joined together with the mission to produce a better, tastier, more honest cannabis vape oil. We proudly stand against the trends of misrepresenting processes or exaggerating quality of ingredients. We want our customers to know where their cannabis comes from and how it is made so as to always provide a safe and efficacious path to good tastes and good times.At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better.Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma grown cannabis, sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.

OG Kush

OG Kush
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

