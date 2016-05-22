Premium CO2 Dabbables by Golden XTRX are refined cannabis oils that deliver swift, relaxed relief in an alternating blend of indica strains. With 250 doses packed into one gram of oil, Dabbable cartridges are equivalent to 10 grams of medical cannabis. The oils are created using a supercritical CO2 extraction process and are dewaxed without fillers or glycol for an optimal, clog-proof consistency. Dabbable oils come in a variety of different cannabis strains, so check with your dispensary to find out what’s currently in stock.