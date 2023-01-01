Green Gelato
Green Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Green Gelato has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Green Gelato is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Green Gelato effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Green Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Green Gelato features flavors like grape, citrus, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Green Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Green Gelato is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for treating yourself to a sweet and creamy smoke that coats the mouth and soothes the body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Green Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Green GelatoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Green Gelato products near you
Similar to Green Gelato near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—