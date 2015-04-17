ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kush Cleaner
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Kush Cleaner

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 20 reviews

Kush Cleaner

Kush Cleaner

Kush Cleaner is a hybrid strain that combines Kush genetics with Jack’s Cleaner. Exactly which Kush was used in breeding this sativa-leaning strain is up for debate, but OG Kush, Ogre, and Purple Kush are all likely suspects. Its aroma is a strong mix of earthiness and pine, much like that of its Jack Herer ancestor. Expect Kush Cleaner to focus its efforts cerebrally, but its mellow relaxation will eventually permeate throughout the body, easing pain and tension.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

write a review

Find Kush Cleaner nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kush Cleaner nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Kush Cleaner
User uploaded image of Kush Cleaner
User uploaded image of Kush Cleaner

Lineage

First strain parent
Jack's Cleaner
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Kush Cleaner

Products with Kush Cleaner

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kush Cleaner nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Black Russian, Dutch Queen, Glad Max, Everlast, and More
New Strains Alert: Black Russian, Dutch Queen, Glad Max, Everlast, and More

Most popular in