  3. Lemon Walker OG
Hybrid

4.4 35 reviews

Lemon Walker OG

aka Lemon Walker OG Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 35 reviews

Lemon Walker OG

Lemon Walker OG is a beautiful and complicated hybrid cross. With front-end parentage that consists of Lemon Skunk and Skywalker OG (Skywalker x OG Kush), this stimulating strain offers a potent cerebral buzz that transplants itself in the body with continued use. With bright notes of citrus and a pungent and slightly fruity undertone brought through by Skywalker, this strain is ideal for those seeking uplifting, mood enhancing effects. Also, this strain won 2nd place for Best U.S. Concentrate at the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. 

Effects

23 people reported 236 effects
Happy 82%
Relaxed 82%
Uplifted 78%
Focused 60%
Energetic 56%
Depression 69%
Stress 43%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 34%
Muscle spasms 26%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 17%
Headache 13%
Dizzy 8%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

35

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry OG
parent
Strain
Lemon Walker OG

