ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Oregon Bus Pass
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Oregon Bus Pass
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Oregon Bus Pass

Oregon Bus Pass

A six-year long project from Taurus Genetics, Oregon Bus Pass is a workhorse that will likely be used in numerous breeding projects to come. It’s a cross of an Obama Kush mother and a father with Lavender, Black Jack, Black Cherry Soda, and Blue Diesel. The strain is noted for its beautiful magenta pistils and purple hues, and its gassy, huckleberry aroma. As for the high, it is purely euphoric, allowing consumers to zone out for hours.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Oregon Bus Pass nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Oregon Bus Pass nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Black Cherry Soda
parent
Second strain parent
Lavender
parent
Strain
Oregon Bus Pass

Products with Oregon Bus Pass

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Oregon Bus Pass nearby.

Most popular in