stock photo similar to Pineapple MAC
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Pineapple MAC

Pineapple MAC is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 41 and MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies). This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Pineapple MAC has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Pineapple MAC is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pineapple MAC effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pineapple MAC when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Zodiak Genetics, Pineapple MAC features flavors like pineapple, floral, and skunky. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Pineapple MAC typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Pineapple MAC is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for treating yourself to a sweet and creamy smoke that coats the mouth and soothes the body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pineapple MAC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple MAC

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pineapple MAC products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pineapple MAC near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Pineapple MAC strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.